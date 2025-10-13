HALIFAX: More than 7,000 Nova Scotians have signed petitions calling on the provincial government to reinstate a ban on uranium exploration and mining.

The petitions, formally tabled in the Legislature on Oct. 3, urge the government to “reinstate the moratorium on uranium exploration and extraction without delay” and to establish “a permanent legislative ban” to protect Nova Scotians, their watersheds, and the environment from the documented risks of uranium-related industrial activities.

The signatures were gathered in less than four months, following the Houston government’s controversial decision on March 25, 2025, to repeal a 44-year ban on uranium exploration and mining. Two months later, the government issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for exploration in several areas, including Vaughan, West Hants, East Dalhousie, Annapolis, and River John, Pictou.

“The reasons for a ban on uranium development in Nova Scotia are as strong today as in 1981, when the moratorium was first put in place,” said Meagan Dimmell of East Dalhousie, one of the petition organizers and a resident of a community named in the government’s RFP.

“There is no basis for the government to claim that improvements in mining techniques mean uranium can now be mined safely in Nova Scotia,” Dimmell added, citing a 2025 statement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency noting that uranium extraction produces radioactive waste, which contains the majority of the radioactivity in the ore.

Sarah Trask of Vaughan emphasized the ongoing threat.

“Even with no company responding to the government’s RFP, Premier Houston has made it clear he intends to proceed. With the ban repealed, companies can now explore for uranium anywhere in the province with no notice to communities.”

Trask highlighted the risk to watersheds and municipal water supplies, noting that a proposed 5,700-acre site in West Hants sits at the high point of two watersheds. She warned that a repeat of the 2023 catastrophic flash floods in the region could have caused irreversible contamination if uranium mining were underway.

Barb Harris of River John criticized the government for failing to evaluate the risks and benefits before repealing the ban.

“Last March, the government claimed they needed to repeal the ban so there could be a conversation. Six months later, there has been no public conversation – except the ones organized by citizen groups,” she said.

Harris also noted the government’s dismissive response to municipalities and First Nations requesting consultation.

Retired physician Catherine Cervin stressed the long-term dangers of uranium development, even at the exploration stage.

“Uranium development is a recognized high-risk activity. It is banned in many countries,” she said. “Exposure disproportionately endangers women and children, and risks are especially high during pregnancy. It is inexcusable for this government to ignore the science and local conditions.”

Dimmell thanked MLA Lisa LaChance (NDP) and MLA Derek Mombourquette (Liberal) for supporting the tabling of the petitions, calling attention to what citizen groups see as the Houston government’s disregard for environmental protection.

Trask added that recent government actions, including Bill 137 to fast-track mining regulations and Bill 127 criminalizing protest and information gathering by forest protectors, signal a continuing trend of minimizing science-based decision-making and community consultation.

“We look forward to the day when our government recognizes that a healthy environment is a critical resource,” Trask said, “and that includes restoring a ban on uranium development in Nova Scotia.”