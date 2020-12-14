MULGRAVE: A weight limit on a local bridge continues to restrict heavy transport trucks from passing through the Town of Mulgrave.

Following Mulgrave’s regular council meeting Dec. 7, Ron Chisholm, the town’s mayor, said senior staff have proposed two alternate routes for trucks to by-pass the bridge on Main Street, however, neither was accepted.

The first alternate route would have seen heavy transport trucks drive through Monastery, taking Highway 344 to the Strait of Canso Superport.

During last month’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, council had approved a route for transport trucks with two trailers, to make their way through the town, with certain requirements, such as time of day and the use of a guide vehicle.

Chisholm told The Reporter the second alternate route, which proposed heavy transport trucks come through the Town of Mulgrave, required maneuvers the transport trucks simply weren’t capable of making.

“The only way they could get back, from the other side of the bridge, was to come down the hill the post office is on,” he said. “Coming down the hill the post office is on, with that hairpin turn, and with a B-Train on, it was basically impossible for them to do.”

The mayor suggested while council had concerns with the first proposed alternate route as it had potential to hurt local businesses around the port, industry representatives rejected the town’s second proposed alternate route.

“At the end of the day, they changed their mind,” Chisholm said. “They told us, they couldn’t get the trucks in through.”

He indicated an alternate route is required for heavy transport trucks, because the bridge on Main Street currently can’t endure their weight.

Chisholm explained this will be the current practice in place until the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal is able to replace the bridge.