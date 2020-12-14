Council wants old gas station site remediated

GUYSBOROUGH: Officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) say they want to take immediate action at the site of a former gas station.

Councillors passed a motion to officially send a letter to the Department of Environment about an old Irving Oil Ltd. property that is vacant, during their regular council meeting on Dec. 9.

Council also voted to send the same letter, one that demanded action to be taken, to company representatives as well.

Senior staff explained a report issued to Irving in October by representatives with Dillon Consulting Ltd., indicated the site’s water and soil were contaminated, which was formally home to an Irving gas station.

Following December’s council meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts said the site, located at 121 Main Street has been vacant for over 15-years, and for the majority of that time, has been an unsightly property.

“There’s been almost nothing done to improve the look of the lot,” he said. “We’ve found out since then that there’s significant contamination in the soil, and it’s migrating off the property [and is] affecting our residents.”

The warden indicated they need to turn to their provincial counterparts for the first time on the issue and are requesting for them to step-in, as municipal staff hasn’t made any progress with Irving.

He said all the municipality is looking for is the common courtesy offered to any other unit across the province.

“If it was happening in another municipal unit, in downtown Antigonish, New Glasgow, Halifax, or Truro, it would have been remediated long before this,” Pitts added. “Without us having to go to bat.”