HALIFAX: The chief operating officer with a Point Tupper-based green hydrogen and green ammonia project says recent amendments to the Electricity Act will allow for greater access to renewable energy across the province.

Bear Head Energy’s Paul MacLean, told The Reporter they couldn’t be happier with the amendment.

“Bear Head Energy is pleased the Government of Nova Scotia is continuing to take steps to encourage more renewable energy development in the province,” MacLean said from Berlin at the Canada-Germany Energy Conference. “Thoughtful partnership with an engaged government and access to renewable energy storage solutions are vital to building our green hydrogen and ammonia facility.”

David Miller, the director of clean energy with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables explained the amendments to the Electricity Act introduced on March 22 will open the door for more storage solutions for renewable energy.

“I think, first and foremost, it benefits ratepayers, so the opportunity we see is that we can only add so many renewables before we need to start finding ways to manage their impact on the electricity system, and in the early stages, batteries will be one of those key pieces,” Miller told The Reporter. “If we can use that low cost resource of wind, and storage to reduce our reliance on coal, oil and natural gas or other higher price products, then we can save ratepayers money.”

Changes to the act will allow the department, the director of clean energy said, to issue requests for proposals for energy storage solutions, like large-scale batteries.

“I think what we will see will be more private investments in Nova Scotia to assist in the energy transition,” Miller said. “What we’re doing is adopting a best practice; having more players in the game, should reduce the cost for everybody.”

Currently, only Nova Scotia Power is permitted to employ such storage methods.

Other amendments will allow the department to issue contracts for well-developed, innovative energy storage projects that can be implemented quickly. These projects will also help identify the best ways for using energy storage in Nova Scotia.

“We are hopeful that more energy storage solutions in Nova Scotia will lead to further renewable energy development in the province,” MacLean added.

When asked how these amendments would benefit a company like Bear Head Energy, Miller explained that it’s still early on to determine how green hydrogen will interact with the electricity system locally.

“It’s really exciting the scale of the projects Bear Head and EverWind Fuels are proposing are very, very large,” he said. “What it could provide is, if they have even a small amount of green hydrogen stored on-site, it’s possible that that could be a resource that we can use.”

The Province of Nova Scotia’s climate change goals include getting off coal and producing 80 per cent of electricity from renewables by 2030.

The release highlighted getting off coal requires adequate energy storage technology including balancing electricity generation and demand, and future procurements will consider all types of renewable energy storage.