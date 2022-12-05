Community Annual Festival of Trees in St. Peter’s By Julia Burke - December 5, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Organizers Shanna Burke (left) and Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette announced the winners and those who were awarded door prizes. Photos by Julia BurkePictured is one of the many people who came out for the annual Festival of Trees in St. Peter’s on the weekend of Nov. 26-27. Upon arriving at the festival of trees, attendees were greeted by the St. Peter’s Food Bank tree. The River Bourgeois Community Services Society won the organization category with their Cookie Monster tree. The Richmond Warriors Boxing Club decorated this tree. The Grades 5 and 6 French immersion class at East Richmond Education Centre won in the youth group category with this tree decorated with colourful spiralled ribbons. Harvey Realties won the commercial/retail category, and they were represented by Melanie Burke. Hope Burke took the individual adult category with this Grinch tree. This River Rats tree, represented by Gabby Ricalton, was the winner in the children 11 and over category.