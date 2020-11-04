Another delay, venue change in Desmond Fatality Inquiry

GUYSBOROUGH: A lawyer representing the estate of retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond in the fatality inquiry looking into why the former soldier killed his mother, wife, 10-year-old daughter before taking his own life, says the latest delay is unnecessary and difficult to understand.

Adam Rodgers – who is also representing Cassandra Desmond, the sister of Cpl. Desmond – said when the inquiry was adjourned in March, there was an expectation to come back in May, however, the pandemic delayed the scheduling.

“Now we’ve recently been told two things; one was that we were going to come back in November for four-weeks of hearings,” Rodgers told The Reporter. “And then we were told we wouldn’t be because there was no venue ready for the hearings to be held.”

The four-year anniversary for the triple murder-suicide in Upper Big Tracadie is January 3, 2021. It prompted the Desmond Fatality Inquiry which began hearing evidence last January in a small, make-shift courtroom in Guysborough’s Municipal Building.

Rodgers indicated the inquiry counsel was told as early as July by provincial court Judge Warren Zimmer that the Department of Justice were looking at moving the inquiry to Port Hawkesbury due to physical distancing requirements in Guysborough.

“Speaking with officials from the municipality in Guysborough, they feel they’re prepared to hold the inquiry there still, and they had not been consulted by the Department of Justice on the move,” he said. “They’re fully prepared to continue with it there – there is some confusion and it seems to be emanating from the Department of Justice at the moment.”

To him, there’s not a good reason for this additional delay and Rodgers suggests the move to Port Hawkesbury seems to have been done without a lot of thought, and without a lot of consultation.

“Certainly the pandemic was well-known since March, and all of the elements into making the decision had been known for months,” he said. “And there is no reason, in my view and the family’s view, this delay is only coming upon us now.”

Rodgers said its inexcusable and the Desmond family, and his client in particular, wonder whether the Department of Justice has taken this matter seriously and given it the resources it demands.

“These are major issues that are going to affect many people across the country, the military and military families, so there is a lot at stake here with the hearings,” he said. “So to keep pushing it back and not dedicating the proper resources to having it go ahead is a real issue. It’s a real problem my clients have seen and they’ve been fighting right from the beginning to get these questions answered.”

The Port Hawkesbury Justice Centre had been booked from November 16 until December 11 for four-weeks of scheduled testimony, and the inquiry was set to hear from medical providers from the operational stress injury clinic in New Brunswick and from the St. Anne’s residential care facility in Quebec where Cpl. Desmond was treated.

“So we’ll hear on some of his treatment, but we’ll hear about his transition out of that treatment and back into civilian life and there are some really interesting and significantly damaging facts that are going to come out during that testimony,” Rodgers said. “I think the public is going to be very interested to see what kind of gaps are in existence when a soldier leaves the service.”

The latest delay raises questions surrounding the inquiry’s ability to fulfill its mandate, something Rodgers said was the result of unreasonable conditions from the justice minister.

In a release on October 28, the Nova Scotia Judiciary confirmed the Desmond Fatality Inquiry will be held in a new location once the proceedings reconvene in the new year – but there is no current timeline set.

“It soon became apparent the inquiry could not proceed at the current site in Guysborough and still respect physical distancing,” the judiciary said. “Judge Zimmer has been working with the Nova Scotia Department of Justice – Court Services Division to make alternative arrangements for the resumption of the inquiry.”

Those discussions are ongoing, and a decision is expected soon.

In the meantime, inquiry counsel is continuing its work interviewing and preparing witnesses, providing disclosure to counsel and research required for the second stage.

Heather Fairbairn, a media relations advisor for the Department of Justice, said their thoughts continue to be with the Desmond and Borden families as they have suffered an incomprehensible loss and deserve answers.

“We understand the Port Hawkesbury Justice Centre has been identified as the preferred location by the inquiry,” Fairbairn said. “Court Services is working with the inquiry commissioner on any requirements that may be needed to support a move.”

Rodgers contends the inquiry should continue in Guysborough.

“The location certainly matters, and there’s a number of reasons; one, it’s the home communities of the Desmond and Borden families – that’s important,” he said. “This was something that really arose from Guysborough, I mean Cpl. Desmond went to school here, and all those connections are here and present.”

In talking with the inquiry counsel, Rodgers understands they’re working very hard alongside Judge Zimmer, to comprehend the material, but he questioned whether the Department of Justice is allocating the right resources.

“If a judge can control the process and procedures in the courtroom, but if they don’t have the proper resources from the Department of Justice to do the job properly, that interferes with the independence of the judiciary,” Rodgers said. “And it’s particularly important in a case like this where the government itself is being investigated – we need to keep pressure on the government and make sure they are providing the proper resources.”

Just as a comparison, he explained, the inquiry into the province’s mass shooting in April was called over the past couple of months and they’re mandated to have a report ready by May 2021, two-years after the incident.

“Well we’re approaching four-years in January and we won’t even be finished by then,” Rodgers said. “So it might be five-years before this inquiry makes any kind of recommendations, and that’s just too long.”