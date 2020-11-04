Mulgrave and minister spar over responsibility for Highway 344

MULGRAVE: The town and minister of transportation are not seeing eye-to-eye over the town’s main drag.

During the monthly meeting of Mulgrave Town Council Monday night at Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Darlene Berthier-Sampson told council staff is investigating the possibility of getting radars to combat speeding vehicles through the town.

Town councillor Bob Russell said there is a “major problem,” in the area of Jamieson’s Corner; telling council he almost got into two accidents last week because of people driving on the wrong side of the road.

“It’s a bad corner,” Russell stated.

After the CAO said she will look into cost options for radars, then report back to council, mayor Ron Chisholm pointed out that the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) has specialized radar.

Under the same topic of roads, Berthier-Sampson said town council reviewed correspondence from the regional director for the DTIR about allowing heavy trucks to come through town despite the 48-tonne weight restriction.

She said council was clear they didn’t want any heavy trucks travelling through Mulgrave once paving is complete, but instead trucks can travel to the town through Pirate Harbour.

Berthier-Sampson said she received a call from an interim regional director with the DTIR, and she reiterated to him the town’s concerns with the lack of responsibility for road damage, no timeline, no documentation, and no direction from the province. She said transportation minister Lloyd Hines had “choice words” for the former mayor and town council.

“We were told by the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal that we really are not in a position to be calling the shots, or demanding what we want, or asking for certain things, given that they are not our roads,” she told council. “While 344 that goes through may not technically be our road, we just spent a couple of hundred thousand dollars paving it, and unless they want to reimburse us for our paving, we’re declaring it as our road. They’re saying in one breath that it’s their road and we don’t have any say and they direct who they want over it, but in the other breath, they’ve abandoned the road and are forcing us to address the condition of it, the paving of it.”

The CAO said unless she gets new direction from council, she will continue with the position that Highway 344 is the town’s responsibility. She said the DTIR told her they’ve reported the road, but it was not done with the cooperation of the town’s public works department.

Chisholm confirmed that transportation minister Lloyd Hines was not pleased with the letter sent by the previous council, but he said the province is at fault for refusing to take responsibility for the Main Street.

“We’ve had some discussions, we had the minister call us and he wasn’t overly pleased with our letter that we had sent him,” the mayor said.

Following the meeting, Chisholm said the problems centre around heavy and large trucks – like pulp trucks and 18-wheelers – going too fast and crossing the median.

Chisholm explained that many of the rigs are travelling through Monastery, then up Highway 344, towards the wharf in Mulgrave, but the transportation minister asked that trucks travel through Boylston, then towards Pirate Harbour.

He said the trucks fueling Clearwater boats at the wharf are permitted to use the bridge, but other trucks were sneaking across with full loads. After those trucks were caught going across, they started using residential streets.

“It’s been steady in the last six to eight month,” he explained. “We’ve brought in the DTIR, they’ve got their own form of radar and they’ve levied some fines which we figured would’ve stopped them, but it really hasn’t. This is a small town with some small kids, and a lot of people complaining that these kids can’t play anywhere near the road. A lot of our houses are pretty much built at the edge of the road. I don’t want to see a tragedy. These guys got to realize it’s a residential area and it’s time for them to slow down.”