Mulgrave CAO stepping down

MULGRAVE: The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the Town of Mulgrave is leaving her position.

Mulgrave CAO Darlene Berthier-Sampson confirmed during the regular monthly meeting of Mulgrave Town Council that she is leaving as the administrative head of the town as soon as a successor is found.

During the meeting at Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre Monday night, Berthier-Sampson said the positions of CAO and finance director have been advertised in The Reporter and other media, on social media like LinkedIn, on Career Beacon, on the town’s Facebook page and Web site, circulated to the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, and it has been posted at the post office.

“I’ve got some inquiries, I have one solid application,” she told council.

After taking the job in January, 2019, Berthier-Sampson shared her sentiments during the meeting.

“For all the challenges Mulgrave had, divide and disrespect around the table was not one of those issues. You’ve been a great council to work with,” she said. “I have been very, very proud to work with the five of you.”

Following the meeting, mayor Ron Chisholm confirmed there have been a few applications.

“Losing Darlene, that’s our heart and backbone right there,” Chisholm said of her departure. “We’ll have to see how it goes from here.

“I can guarantee it’s going to hurt us. Darlene has been a tremendous asset to the town. She’s gone above and beyond. Anything we’ve asked of her she’s done it. For us to replace her, it’s going to be very, very hard.”