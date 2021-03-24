Anti-Indigenous graffiti found on Highway 104

HEATHERTON: The RCMP said it is investigating a case of what it termed “anti-Indigenous” graffiti.

RCMP Public Information Officer Cpl. Mark Skinner said the graffiti was discovered “directly on the roadway” on Highway 104 near Heatherton. Antigonish County District RCMP said they received a complaint from a passing motorist yesterday morning.

The police said the “offensive” graffiti was removed from the roadway by the Department of Transportation and Active Transport.

The RCMP added that the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.