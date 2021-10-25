Antigonish bishop hopes church’s words mark ‘stride towards healing’

ANTIGONISH: The Bishop of Antigonish says he believes the apology and subsequent $30 million national pledge the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) has made for the church’s participation in residential schools represents a stride towards healing and reconciliation with survivors and their families.

“There is no single step that can eliminate the pain felt by residential school survivors, but we collectively hope these measures will position us to walk together on the path of hope,” Rev. Wayne Kirkpatrick told The Reporter in a written statement. “As we continue on this journey nationally and locally, we will listen to the experience of the Mi’kmaq in our diocesan communities, especially to the survivors of residential schools, to guide our path forward.”

On Sept. 24, following their annual meeting of bishops from across Canada, the plenary issued an “unequivocal apology” for the church’s role in the residential school system and the suffering of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

“Many Catholic religious communities and dioceses participated in this system, which led to the suppression of Indigenous languages, culture and spirituality, failing to respect the rich history, traditions and wisdom of Indigenous Peoples,” the organization said. “Standing in respect of your resiliency, strength and wisdom, we look forward to listening to and learning from you as we walk in solidarity.”

Kirkpatrick indicated they are fully committed to listening, learning and taking meaningful measures that can advance this healing journey, and he hopes a collective apology will help advance the trusted collaboration between Indigenous leaders and the Bishops of Canada.

“As bishops, we are profoundly saddened by the residential school legacy and fully committed to working with Indigenous Peoples and communities across the country to support healing and reconciliation,” Kirkpatrick said. “We acknowledge the grave abuses that were committed by some members of our Catholic community; physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual, cultural, and sexual. We also sorrowfully acknowledge the historical and ongoing trauma and the legacy of suffering and challenges faced by Indigenous Peoples that continue to this day.”

Devoted to every step along the journey, as a tangible expression of their commitment, the Canadian bishops are pledging to undertake fundraising in each region of the country to support initiatives with Indigenous partners.

“The path to reconciliation is long and difficult, and begins with acknowledgement of the devastation caused by residential schools, not only as a part of history but in present day through the generations of survivors,” Kirkpatrick said. “Furthermore, we invite Indigenous Peoples, especially the survivors of residential schools, to work with us in providing education for our clergy, consecrated men and women, and lay faithful, on Indigenous cultures and spirituality.”

Having heard the requests to engage Pope Francis in this reconciliation process, a delegation of Indigenous survivors, Elders and Knowledge keepers, and youth will meet with the Holy Father in Rome in December 2021.

During the next several months, Kirkpatrick suggested their diocese will be engaging church faithful and other individuals and communities in conversations on church and faith issues of importance to them.

“Truth and Reconciliation with Indigenous Communities is a priority,” he said. “The synod process is in its early stages, but we hope to have details available soon on ways for individuals and communities to share their voices.”

Earlier this summer during the annual Mission to St. Anne, that saw thousands of people return to Potlotek First Nation and the sacred island Mniku as part of the five-day mission honouring the patron saint of the Mi’kmaq people, Kirkpatrick addressed the “great tragedy” of Indian Residential Schools in his remarks during the Sunday afternoon mass.

The Bishop spoke of the need for a re-education for many within the church on the history and impact of residential schools.

“The ongoing tragic news of unmarked graves on the sites of former Indian Residential Schools is deeply troubling,” Kirkpatrick said in a pastoral letter dated July 30. “Clearly, this is a teachable moment for us. We need ongoing education and with your help, I hope that we can initiate this in our parishes this year.”

As a tangible expression of their commitment to walk with the Indigenous Peoples of this land along the pathway of hope, the Bishops of Canada announced on Sept. 27, they are making a nation-wide collective financial commitment to support healing and reconciliation initiatives for residential school survivors, their families, and their communities.

With a target of $30 million, this will include initiatives in every region of the country and be achieved at the local level, with parishes across Canada being encouraged to participate and amplify the effort.

“When the Bishops of Canada came together in plenary last (month), there was universal consensus that Catholic entities needed to do more in a tangible way to address the suffering experienced in Canada’s residential schools,” Bishop Raymond Poisson, president of the CCCB said in a release. “Comprised of local diocesan initiatives, this effort will help support programs and initiatives dedicated to improving the lives of residential school survivors and their communities, ensuring resources needed to assist in the path of healing.”