ARICHAT: Richmond County discussed a mandatory vaccination policy and whether council wants to continue meeting in-person.

During the Oct. 12 committee of the whole session, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said other municipalities and the provincial government have established COVID-19 vaccination policies.

District 4 Councillor Brent Sampson suggested this might require consultation with the municipal solicitor.

Calling it a “modified mandatory” vaccination policy where those fully vaccinated proceed as normal, while others submit to regular testing, District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson wants to keep municipal employees safe.

“I think a lot of organizations have not gone to the mandatory vaccination,” she told council.

District 1 Shawn Samson agreed that those who have not been double vaccinated should be tested regularly.

Outlining he is against forcing people, Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon said he also wants to keep staff and the public healthy and safe.

“We are under the thumb of the provincial government anyway, so if they’re going to implement policies, they’re only going to let municipalities go so far for so long,” Diggdon noted.

The warden said she opposes mandatory vaccinations but suggests discussing this matter at the next meeting of the Bylaw and Policy Committee.

CAO Don Marchand agreed that the committee is the appropriate venue, noting that some municipal employees, like those at Richmond Arena, are exempt from provincial policy, while the municipality cannot afford to be without others, like public works employees, during water or sewer emergencies.

Council voted to defer this policy to the municipal committee.

As for in-person meetings, Mombourquette noted they are still limited by public health rules as to how many members of the public can attend.

The warden said the hybrid model of media and councillors in attendance, with presentations or delegations done virtually poses technical challenges, and some residents cannot access the virtual meetings.

Noting there are options such as the current hybrid model, going back to virtual, or adopting an in-person model, with limited attendance, Mombourquette wanted to take council’s temperature.

“There’s a lot of public engagement things I think we need to consider,” Mombourquette said.

Diggdon said he has always supported in-person meetings, noting he has encountered difficulties accessing the virtual option.

“We seem to be able to look around the room and have a better atmosphere as a whole council, as opposed to through a computer screen,” he noted.

Brent Sampson said he prefers the current combination of in-person and virtual.

Although it can be problematic at times, Melanie Sampson said the virtual model might work best considering gathering limits, physical distancing requirements, and the ability to involve the public.

“We may have presenters who are not comfortable attending and I would like to respect that,” she noted. “We may just need to accept that sometimes we’re going to have technical difficulties as we continue with the hybrid approach.”

The District 1 Councillor said he supports the current model.

“I like being face to face, and I like being in the chambers,” Samson said. “I don’t like trying to speak through a mask.”

The warden encouraged residents to reach out to their councillors with their opinions and if there are councillors or staff uncomfortable with the public setting, to let her know their preferences.

“Let’s try in-person for the time being,” the warden added.