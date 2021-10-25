INVERNESS COUNTY: The Tree for Boston, a deeply rooted tradition in Nova Scotia for the last 50 years, is making its trek from Inverness County this year.

In a press release issued on Monday, the province confirmed that a 60-year-old, 48-foot white spruce was donated by landowner L’Arche Cape Breton.

“The annual tradition of the Tree for Boston is something near and dear to all Nova Scotians,” said Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier and MLA for Inverness. “It represents how thankful we are to the people of Boston for being there for us when we needed it most. I am so proud that this year’s tree is coming from Inverness County, donated by an organization that does so much in our community.”

The tree-cutting ceremony will be held on Nov. 10 on L’Arche Cape Breton’s property in Orangedale, and members of the L’Arche community will attend to help celebrate the annual tradition.

“In response to the explosion in 1917, Boston extended a hand of friendship to Halifax, which was accepted with open arms and returned with an endless thanksgiving through the Tree for Boston,” Mukthar Limpao, Executive Director and Community Leader, L’Arche Cape Breton said. “This connects deeply with us in L’Arche. In the service of our mission, we aspire to build the same values of relationship and gratitude every day.”

This year marks the 104th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion.

The Tree for Boston is the province’s annual thank you to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

The explosion devastated north-end Halifax, killed nearly 2,000 people and left thousands more injured and homeless.

“The Tree for Boston has been a symbol of appreciation, friendship and unity for 50 years,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables. “We will never forget the kindness the people of Boston showed Nova Scotia following the tragedy of the Halifax Explosion.”

Due to the pandemic, the province said it is partnering with Port of Halifax, container terminal PSA Halifax and transportation company Eimskip Canada to transport the tree on a container vessel. The tree will leave Halifax on Nov. 15 and be delivered to its new home on Boston Common within days.

The Tree for Boston will reach its destination for an in-person tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Boston Common.