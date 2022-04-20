ANTIGONISH: The AA Munro Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs are now a single win away from the 2021-22 Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL) Championship following their 2-1 win over the East Hants Penguins on Easter Sunday in Antigonish.

The fifth game of the series, in which the Bulldogs now lead 3-2, was a tight-checking affair with both teams having numerous scoring chances.

The teams remained scoreless after one period and almost through the second, before the teams traded goals in the final 30 seconds as Devin Meagher gave East Hants a 1-0 lead before Ethan Price tied it for the Bulldogs five seconds later.

Finding themselves in a bit of penalty trouble, the Bulldogs were assessed six of the game’s eight minor penalties, and were on the opposite side of a five-on-three powerplay for 21 seconds in the second but the Penguins could not connect on their golden scoring opportunity.

The line of Fearghus MacDonald, Sam Mattie and Jake MacDonald connected for the winning goal with 10:02 left in regulation as MacDonald talliedl.

The three points gave the line an impressive 60 combined points in 17 playoff games.

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Keegan Gauthier and the Antigonish Bulldogs are one win away from a birth in the 2022 Don Johnson Memorial Cup in Cocagne, New Brunswick.

Puck-drop for Game 6 goes Saturday April 23 in Lantz at 7:30 p.m. and if a final deciding Game 7 is necessary, it will be back in Antigonish the following night, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Following three games in four nights over the Easter weekend, the break this week should fair well for both teams as the winner of the series will have only a maximum of two or three days before opening the 2022 Don Johnson Memorial Cup in Cocagne, New Brunswick, which is scheduled for April 27.

In Game 4, the Penguins tied the series up at two games apiece, following a big 6-2 win on home ice.

Meagher’s two goals in a span of 39 seconds in the final half of the third period completely broke open a tied 2-2 game, in which the Pens outshot the Bulldogs 58-56.

After recording a shutout in Game 3, Cody MacEachern was beaten for six Friday night in Lantz.

The Penguins held a 1-0 after the opening period on the first of two goals scored on the night by Nico Kane after putting the puck past MacEachern with 2:23 left in the period.

MacDonald tied it for the Jr. Bulldogs 5:43 into the second period, however Kane then scored his second of the game to put the Pens up 2-1. With less than four minutes remaining in the period, Sam Grant tied it once again for Antigonish.

The final stanza remained deadlocked through the opening 10 minutes before Meagher struck with his pair of goals, followed by Robbie Dowell and Brody Fraser scoring in the final six minutes giving the Pens their 6-2 win.

MacEachern was not kept overly busy in the Bulldogs’ net during Game 3, but what shots he did face he stopped as he recorded a shut-out in Antigonish’s 2-0 win on April 14.

He Antigonish net minder stopped 24 shots for the Bulldogs, while his counterpart, Grant Sanford stopped 23 of 25 shots for the Penguins.

Mattie put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with his ninth goal of the 21-22 playoffs with a little more than six minutes to play in the opening period.

It remained 1-0 for the Bulldogs until eight minutes into the third period when Grant scored his fourth of the playoffs.