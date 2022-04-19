PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West U18 Islanders came close to tying Game 4 last Saturday, but it was the Halifax Macs who scored an empty net goal to seal the league title.

Halifax took the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League final three games to one with a 4-2 win on April 16 at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre.

Riley Sampson tied the game 1-1 late in the first period, then Logan McGrath tallied in the second period to make the game 3-2, but Halifax did not surrender another goal for the remainder of the game.

For the Islanders, Leyton Stewart had two assists, while Cadyn Power and Jack MacDonald also had helpers.

The night before in Game 3, Cape Breton West got their first win of the series and forced the fourth game with a 2-1 win in Port Hood.

Kevin Walker scored the game winner on the power play with more than seven minutes left in the game. MacDonald had the other goals for Cape Breton West, while Tully Grant, McGrath, and Stewart each had one assist.

In net, Jack Milner made 43 saves for the win. Milner was also named league playoff MVP and named to the league’s first all-star team.

In other year-end awards, Sampson was named to the all-rookie team, while the Cape Breton West volunteer of the year is Paul MacIsaac.