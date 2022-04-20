IRON MINES: Like many, the people of L’Arche Cape Breton have been missing seeing their friends and supporters in the wider community during the past two years, and they are excited to announce the return of our two annual fundraising dinners Springfest and Chowder Challenge.

L’Arche said Springfest takes place at the Judique Community Centre on Sunday, May 15 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will have a roast beef dinner with all the trimmings plus dessert, and there will be a presentation and video about life at L’Arche Cape Breton, with music by Joyful Noise. There is also a live auction of some donated items, and auction items can be purchased by credit card, cheque or cash. Tickets are available at Wayne’s Variety in Judique, the Ark in Iron Mines and the Hope Chest in Mabou, as well as online at: eventbrite.ca.

L’Arche said the Chowder Challenge is for those who love seafood. They said the event takes place at The Gaelic College in Englishtown on Saturday June 4 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and restaurants across the island are invited to compete to be the Chowder Champion as chosen by a team of judges. There will be chowder, live music and an auction, L’Arche said, noting that auction items can be purchased by credit card, cheque or cash. Tickets are available at The Outdoor Store in Baddeck, by calling (902) 945-2283, or online at eventbrite.ca, they added.

To provide a safe experience for vulnerable community members at L’Arche and beyond, L’Arche Cape Breton is asking all attendees to provide proof of double vaccination and to wear a mask when not seated and eating.

L’Arche Cape Breton provides support, community and meaningful work to 25 core members with intellectual disabilities, and to learn more about L’Arche Cape Breton and their important work visit larchecapebreton.org, email larchecb@larchecapebreton.org, call (902) 756-3162 or (902) 945-2283, or check them out on social media.