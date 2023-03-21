GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) voted to maintain municipal tax rates.

The municipality had voted to increase their taxes three out of the past five fiscal years.

Last year, there also wasn’t an increase to the tax rates, however there was a six cent increase to both the residential and commercial rates in 2021-22, no increase to the municipality’s tax rates in 2020-21, and in both 2018-19 and 2019-20, there were five-cent increases.

Municipal councillors passed the $17,556,484 budget that includes a $9,972,323 capital plan during their regular monthly council meeting on March 15. While the budget comes in almost $3 million less than last year’s $20,587,191, the capital plan has increased close to $1.3 million from last year’s $8,686,302.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts advised the municipality is in a sound fiscal position.

The tax rate within the municipality for the 2023-24 fiscal year is $0.77 for residential and $2.74 for commercial property, per $100 of assessment.

To defray the cost of additional services, tax rates in District 8, the former Town of Canso, are different from the other seven districts in the municipality with a residential tax rate of $1.5126 and a commercial ate set at $1.3470 per $100 of assessment.

Since the amalgamation of the former town with the MODG, Canso residents have raised concerns about their higher tax rates in comparison to the rest of the municipality, but this was the first year Councillor Fin Armsworthy didn’t vote against the proposed budget.

Despite the large loss of revenue from the offshore gas industry, several years ago, MODG’s strong investment decisions and the diversification of their revenue streams with less reliance on residential tax revenue, Pitts said, have offset most of those losses.

“This year, the 2023-24 budget includes a new Community Care Program which is designated to offer some financial relief to our residents and community groups. This program will see an increase in the low income threshold and an increase in the tax exemption credit along with increases to our Community Programming and Building Grants,” Pitts said. “It also includes support for the food bank, the Upper Big Tracadie Seniors Action Club Food Card Program, and the School Breakfast Programs.”

It was announced the Low Income Tax Threshold would raise from $30,000 to $35,000 and the amount would be increased from $100 to $200, the Community Programming Grants would be increased to $500 from $250, while the Community Recreation Facility Grant, which covers approximately 30 community halls, would increase from $500 to $1,000.

Council also received two large requests from two community groups, Pitts said, that play an important role in their resident’s quality of life.

“First, I am pleased to announce that council is contributing $200,000 to the Seven Communities Recreation Association for the construction of a new community centre in Hadleyville, next to the fire hall,” the warden said. “Secondly, I am pleased to announce that council will be contributing $300,000 to the Mulgrave Road Theatre expansion project. This project is valued at close to $7 million and council is very pleased to partner on this project.”

Other projects planned this fiscal year include the purchase of new waste collection equipment, upgrades to the Canso and Little Dover water treatment facilities, wayfinding signage, development of a parks and recreation master plan, installation of sidewalks in Guysborough, completion of the Community Enhancement Program and Commercial Cable Restoration Project, upgrades to the tennis court facility at the Chedabuto Lifestyle Complex to include a basketball and a pickleball court, along with many other small projects throughout the municipality.

“For the past number of years, council and senior staff have participated in annual strategic planning exercises. It is evident year over year, how valuable this exercise is and how consistent panning has paid off for our municipality,” Pitts said. “With all of the great projects council is able to approve this year, and with the continued high level of economic development interest and activity within the municipality, the 2023-24 fiscal year should prove to be a very interesting and productive year for MODG.”