HALIFAX: After years of strictly brewing kombucha, a Malignant Cove brother duo is expanding on their gut-healthy beverage company to include a product that has more mass appeal.

“It’s a gut-healthy soda, it has zero-sugar, one billion probiotics, and there’s nothing artificial in it,” Ryan MacLellan, told The Reporter. “We’re all very excited how quickly it’s growing. When it first came out, we were shocked at the sales out of the gate; it was almost selling double the amount our kombucha was.”

MacLellan co-owns Cove Gut Healthy Drinks with his brother John. In 2016, when they stated the company, Ryan was working towards a Bachelor of Education, while his brother was working as an accountant.

“The company started out of my mother’s kitchen, I was fermenting kombucha just for myself and my family,” he said. “My brother caught wind of that, and he’d just gotten back from California, where the kombucha industry was much more developed, and he thought there might be an opportunity to sell some kombucha here.”

Kombucha is a fermented, lightly effervescent, sweetened black tea drink commonly consumed for its purported health benefits.

Taking a leap of faith, Ryan decided to leave university, while his brother left his nine-to-five job and they designed their own labels, filled out papers for a local farmer’s market, and within three weeks, they were producing and selling kombucha at the Halifax farmers’ market.

While it was a risky decision, Ryan indicated it was one that never felt more right, and the brother’s haven’t looked back.

“It’s been amazing, honestly, me and my brother have always been close, but the business has brought a whole new dimension to our relationship,” MacLellan said. “Growing up I was always the creative, artistic, into music, into art, type of person; where my brother was more into business and finance and sales. So we really bring complimentary skills to the business.”

With a mission of gut health for all, they strive to make healthy choices easy again for everyone as their product line features gut-friendly, guilt-free, game-changing functional drinks.

“We love our mom and everything, but even she knew there were too many cooks in the kitchen, or should I say brewers,” Cove’s website reads. “So, we decided to take our passion project to the big city… We fell in love with sharing tasty and healthy drinks with our community.”

After six years of living their dreams and growing off the success of their kombucha line, the MacLellans created Canada’s first-ever, zero-sugar, functional soda.

Made with fruit juice and coloured with superfoods, the soda only has two calories per can, and while it’s already launched here on the East Coast, it will hit shelves in Western Canada next month.

When asked what separates their drinks from their competitors, Ryan indicated people generally associate soda as being non-healthy since there is a high sugar content.

“For the companies who make zero-sugar sodas like ours, the generally sweeten theirs with artificial sweeteners and use artificial colours,” MacLellan said. “It’s the quality of our ingredients, it’s the naturalness of our products that make it stand out.”

Cove Drinks is the first to market in Canada using organic ingredients and a taste profile that appeals to customers as it is made with a proprietary, natural plant blend sweetener that combines with one billion probiotics and prebiotics to enhance gut health.

Speaking on the motivation behind creating a healthy soda, Ryan said he was looking for a reduced caffeine drink, as kombucha naturally has caffeine in it and he’s sensitive to it.

“So I had to figure out a way to make a product that I could enjoy on a very, regular basis,” he said. “So I really wanted to make something caffeine-free that still has the probiotic benefits, so I started exploring the idea of a healthy version of a soda.”

Having done a lot of sampling himself, Ryan suggests people who try it, expect to not like the product.

“Because in their mind they might find soda too sweet, or they find it tastes fake,” he said. “Whereas when they finally try it, they’re always amazed that it tastes so natural and it tastes so real.”

Touching on the fact that selling their kombucha at the farmer’s market was enough for him to quit school, the early success of their company is beyond what Ryan could have ever imagined.

“When we were at the farmer’s market, we dreamed of being in a local grocery store,” he said. “Once we were in a local grocery store, we wanted to get into a national grocery store, and now that we’re there we want to get into the states.”

Cove Gut Healthy Soda is now available in Grape, Lemon Lime and Orange, with the next flavour to be released being Cherry. It is available across Canada at Sobeys, Loblaws, Costco, Whole Foods, along with health food stores, and they are currently in the midst of expanding into California in April.

For more on Cove Gut Heathy Drinks, their kombucha or soda lines, you can check out their Web site at: https://www.covedrinks.com.

“We’re excited to keep dreaming bigger and to see where the roads take us. It kind of blows me away, thinking about the whole journey of mixing kombucha in my mother’s kitchen,” Ryan said. “And now we have great production partners in Toronto helping us scale the business. It’s something I never imagined at the start, but now that it’s here we’re always imagining the next thing.”