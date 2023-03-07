Municipalities concerned with impacts from Bill 225

ARICHAT: Richmond County wants to know how Bill 225 will impact municipalities across the province.

While they are confident the legislation was approved with “positive intentions to address the housing crisis,” Richmond Municipal Council wants to send a letter to Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr expressing concerns with the process to pass the bill and requesting the province consider its repeal because it allows the minister to “override lawfully established bylaws,” by the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), Deputy Warden Brent Sampson said in reading from the motion.

Although it was approved, the deputy warden voted against the motion.

Following the Feb. 27 regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the bill came to her attention early on.

Although it directly affects the HRM Charter, Mombourquette said this bill sets a dangerous precedent for other municipalities.

“The process has been pretty seriously flawed,” she said. “There was no consultation on the matter before the bill was adopted, or even drafted and discussed. That again, we feel, is a pretty significant overreach and we worry that it sets a really dangerous precedent, especially as we continue to negotiate the next service exchange agreement with the province. We want to just make it really clear to the province that we are absolutely interested in working with them on the housing crisis and on matters of all kinds, but there does need to be a respectful and two-way dialogue, otherwise all decisions, potentially, could be made for small communities at a provincial level and what would be the point of municipalities?”

During the debate over non-resident property taxes, the warden said municipalities made a clear case to the provincial government about overreach, and she said this is similar.

Mombourquette added the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, and municipal units around the province are concerned about the legislation.

“HRM has been very proactive in pushing the matter and that’s why you’re starting to see areas like Colchester and East Hants providing letters to the minister requesting that they consider repealing it,” she added.