ARICHAT: The municipality wants to make the public aware which community facilities are considered comfort centres, where each is located, and when they are open.

Following the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat on Feb. 27, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the municipality’s Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Marcellus is working on a comfort centre policy, specifically when they are open.

“This is really part of the emergency management planning that I know we’ve had a priority on for some time,” she said. “I will say, we’ve had great relationships, I think the county has for many, many years, with local community halls. However, we feel we’re at a point where we need to formalize some of these agreements so that they know what we need to expect of them, but then they should know what to expect of us as well.”

The warden said one example is the use of the facilities as overnight emergency shelters.

“Maybe many of our community halls are not prepared, not set up, for that kind of service, so what do those processes look like? We want to make sure that it doesn’t result in undue hardship, either financially or on the backs of volunteers for our community halls,” she noted. “So that’s something that we’re keeping in mind because we so value the service that they provide.”

Mombourquette said there is no confusion over how facilities are considered comfort centres or emergency shelters.

“I think where it gets confusing, sometimes in the communication with the public, is that sometimes community halls, because they’re of the community and run by community members, they’ll open regardless even if they don’t have to because sometimes these type of extreme events will create a need for some social cohesion because people can feel very isolated and anxious in those situations, and maybe they don’t have a generator, or whatever the case may be,” the warden noted. “Some are opening ahead of time, which is fantastic, we encourage them to continue to do that, as long as it’s safe to do so. We do need to get a better handle on the communication around that.”

During a weather event last month, Mombourquette had concerns with information shared on social media.

“One of my concerns was that I was starting to see people sharing information on social media about specific districts, which is fantastic because they live in those districts and that’s really great, but we needed to do a better of job of saying, ‘ok, this is for this district but click here to see the full comfort station list,’” she said. “It was causing some confusion about there not being comfort stations in other districts, which wasn’t the case. We’re trying to iron those little pieces out; it seems like a small thing but in the event of an emergency, it’s a big thing.”

Mombourquette added the municipality wants to achieve a standard for all facilities to follow.

“Not every hall is at the same state of readiness so this is what our emergency management coordinator is working on through policy, but also working directly with those groups to make sure that there is a standard that we’re helping everyone get to,” she added.