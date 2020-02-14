Antigonish County communities funded for clean energy and active transportation projects

HALIFAX: The province is helping to reduce emissions in Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation and Antigonish County by investing in three new clean energy and active transportation projects.

Health and Wellness Minister, and Antigonish MLA, Randy Delorey, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette, announced today over $104,000 for three projects under the Low Carbon Communities Program.

“We’ve reached out to communities across the province to develop innovative projects in their local areas that will make a positive impact on climate change in Nova Scotia, and they have delivered,” said Delorey. “Our investments in these projects will help keep Nova Scotia a national leader in reducing emissions to fight climate change, while growing our green economy and creating jobs in every part of our province.”

Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation will receive over $49,000 to build a new 350-metre active transportation trail that will connect residents and institutions between Saqamaw Road to the Bayside Connector Trail.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that the province will assist with this active transportation trail,” said Chief Paul Prosper, Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. “This new trail is the first of what we hope will be other similar corridors in our community. It promotes safety, and offers convenient access to the Bayside Travel Centre, especially for those without vehicles, all while helping to reduce our carbon footprint.”

“This corridor will give our members a safe and convenient way to reach the south side of our community,” Rose Paul, CEO, Bayside Development Corporation noted. “It’s been a long-term goal to provide this support while renewing our commitment to self-sustainable energy development.”

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish will receive over $38,000 to complete a feasibility study to determine which energy projects best meet climate change mitigation, local employment and energy targets.

“We are excited to be part of this joint initiative with Chief Prosper and his team at Paqtnkek,” Owen McCarron, warden, Municipality of the County of Antigonish stated. “The support from the LCC fund allows us to explore how we increase options for low carbon energy delivery. We hope to look for solutions that build on current practices and policies and identify new options for community members. We want to try new technology, connect with traditional practices while connecting with local schools and businesses for training and service development possibilities. Low Carbon Communities allows us see what is possible.”

The St. Andrew’s Community Partnership Association will receive $16,000 to replace the church’s oil-fired steam boiler with an energy-efficient option and convert its heating system to optimize energy utilization.

“The St. Andrew’s community is committed to environmental stewardship,” noted Harry Daemen, board director, St. Andrew’s Community Partnership Association. “So when the church started its project to upgrade an old oil-fired steam boiler, it seemed appropriate to extend the scope of the project to include other neighbouring facilities in the community, such as a school, fire hall, community centre, curling club and a seniors’ housing complex.”

Over the past eight years, more than $7.7 million has been invested in 222 projects through the Low Carbon Communities and Connect2 initiatives. The program supports community-driven projects that help create long-lasting greenhouse gas reductions through low carbon, clean energy projects.

The program is open to Mi’kmaw communities, non-profit organizations and municipalities.

For more information on the Low Carbon Communities program, visit: https://novascotia.ca/low-carbon-communities/.