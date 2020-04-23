ARICHAT: A group of residents wants the municipality to collect their garbage.

During a teleconference meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on April 14, council discussed a request from the Southern Comfort Subdivision Association asking for curbside garbage pickup for a group of properties on the Rifle Range Road, off the Grandique Road in Isle Madame.

After deputy warden Alvin Martell left the discussion due to a conflict-of-interest, council requested additional information from the group so the request could return to the council table.

Richmond Warden Brian Marchand recalled that during the meeting, it was noted that the municipality does not perform waste collection in other sub-divisions in Richmond County.

“We don’t do it in all sub-division so we just need to be careful in doing this,” the warden noted. “We’re not sure if they can get it at the [Grandique] road or not.

“I’m in 100 per cent agreement that if people are paying taxes, they definitely deserve it but we just need to be careful of these roads because the roads have to clear, and they need an area where they can turn around without getting stuck.”

In the meantime, the municipality issued a notice that it will not accept waste at the Richmond Solid Waste Management Facility from residents outside Richmond County.

In accordance with Richmond County By-Law 17, the facility does not accept waste generated outside the municipality and anyone in violation can be fined between $100 and $1,000, and face imprisonment of up to 90 days in the absence of payment.

Residents outside of Richmond County are urged to contact their local town or municipal officials with any questions or concerns they have related to solid waste disposal.