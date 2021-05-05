ANTIGONISH: A 48-year-old Antigonish County man has been found guilty in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in relation to two historical sexual interference charges.

The man, who can’t be identified because of a publication ban on the complainant’s identity, was accused of touching a girl for a sexual purpose between January 2002 and August 2004, when the girl was between the ages of seven and nine.

Justice Christina Brothers delivered the guilty verdict on April 15; with a forensic sexual behaviour assessment being ordered prior to his sentencing in July.

In her written decision released on April 15, the judge indicated there was conflicting evidence provided at trial and her findings were the claims of the accused lacked credibility while the complainant’s evidence was credible.

The first incident occurred in the home where the complainant lived with her three younger siblings and her mother, as the accused read her and her sister a bedtime story. The second incident occurred at a trailer in which the accused had been living.

Taking the stand in his own defence, the accused denied the allegations.

In Brothers’ verdict, she explained she does not believe the evidence of the accused, nor did his evidence raise a reasonable doubt.

“I am convinced that these touches happened to the complainant. She was by and large consistent in her evidence,” she said. “Her narrative did not change. Because of this, and her consistency on the core of her allegations, I find her evidence credible and reliable.”

Brothers indicated her conclusion was reached after considering all evidence at trial.

“I am satisfied that all the evidence in this case has been searched for reasonable doubt. I have found none.”