Antigonish County wants asymptomatic testing site

ANTIGONISH: Senior staff in Antigonish County asked the provincial government to continue with an asymptomatic COVID-19 testing site in the community following the holiday break.

Following the regular meeting of Antigonish Municipal Council on Dec. 14, the warden said they received a response from the province’s chief medical officer in relation to their request for the StFX testing site.

Warden Owen McCarron advised council contacted Dr. Robert Strang asking for the location to be set-up on the campus of the university as a preparation and as a response for when students return to the community following their break.

“Public health said they’d look at it,” McCarron said. “They’re looking at the current epidemiology, and they’ll make a decision as to whether to set-up after Christmas.”

He indicated he’s hopeful that public health will make their decision on the testing site before students arrive back in January.

McCarron suggested there is obvious concern throughout the municipality, but there is also a strong feeling the university and community are prepared to welcome students back in 2021, as they did a good job welcoming students back in for the fall semester.

“It worked out quite well in September,” he added. “It certainly seemed to relieve some of the fears in the community.”