One new case of COVID-19 in Eastern Zone

HALIFAX: A new case of COVID-19 was identified yesterday in the area covering eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton today.

In the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone, there was one new case recorded, bringing the total for the region to 52. This is just the second new case identified in the Eastern Zone in the past two months.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 1,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 639 Nova Scotia tests on June 2 and is operating 24-hours.

The list of symptoms being screened for has recently expanded. Anyone with one of the following symptoms, can visit: https://811.novascotia.ca to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: fever (i.e. chills, sweats); cough or worsening of a previous cough; sore throat; headache; shortness of breath; muscle aches; sneezing; nasal congestion/runny nose; hoarse voice; diarrhea; unusual fatigue; loss of sense of smell or taste; and red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

To date, Nova Scotia has 43,340 negative test results, 1,058 positive COVID-19 test results and 60 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Three individuals are currently in hospital, with one of those in the ICU.

As of today, 993 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.