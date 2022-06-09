Antigonish man charged with arson

HAVRE BOUCHER: The RCMP have charged an Antigonish resident with arson in connection with a brush fire in Antigonish County back in April.

In a press release issued today, the RCMP said they arrested 24-year-old Brent Chisholm late last month in relation to the fire which took place near Exit 38 on Highway 104 in Havre Boucher.

On April 12, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Antigonish County District RCMP said they received a report of the blaze, which was extinguished by the local volunteer fire department.

Cpl. Chris Marshall emailed The Reporter to confirm that noting nothing was damaged.

After arriving at the scene, the RCMP said officers started their investigation, and over the course of the next six weeks, investigators continued to gather information and evidence.

“The fire appeared to be intentionally set at the time that our officers responded,” Marshall wrote. “During the investigation, our officers spoke to a number of witnesses and gathered evidence that lead to the belief, on reasonable grounds, that Brent Chisholm had set the fire.”

On May 26, Chisholm was arrested and released from custody on conditions, the RCMP said, adding that he is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on June 29.