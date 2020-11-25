Antigonish MLA provides update on paving request

ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish received a reply from their local MLA about a request for a meeting about the paving of a local road.

Council sent a letter to Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey after hearing from the Brierly Brook Road Committee to initiate dialogue on setting up a meeting with council members, the committee, and Delorey himself, to discuss the road.

“At this point, he felt that he would advance the notion to TIR officials,” Warden Owen McCarron said. “And didn’t feel a meeting was necessary at this time.”

According to the warden, Delorey indicated in his correspondence with the county that he would keep the issue on his mind and advance the request to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR).

McCarron said the intention is to see if any asphalt pavement could be considered by the province along the portion of road, at least to where the gravel pit is since it is a busy road that creates a lot of dust and has accumulated a number of potholes.