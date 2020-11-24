IRON MINES: Step back in time and witness the incredible moments leading up to the birth of Jesus, at L’Arche Cape Breton’s “Drive-Thru Bethlehem.”

Come and join L’Arche members and friends as they re-enact the greatest story ever told on Saturday, December 5 from 6-8 p.m.

Experience the story of Jesus Christ’s birth in a unique and interactive way drivers are directed to make the drive around the L’Arche property at Iron Mines, taking part in the miracle of Christmas from the comfort of a car.

As shepherds guide the public through the “village of Bethlehem,” they will meet the inn keeper, merchants, angels, Roman soldiers, the Three Kings, villagers, and of course, Mary, Joseph, and the Baby Jesus. As the long-cherished story is brought to life in a new way, the evening is sure to be filled with wonder and delight.

After this journey through Bethlehem, drivers will be directed to the L’Arche Gathering Place, where they will be treated to live music and a home baked treat, all from the comfort of their vehicle. It will surely be one of the highlights of the Christmas season.

L’Arche Cape Breton is part of an international federation of communities for men and women with intellectual disabilities and those who choose to share life with them. Currently, L’Arche Cape Breton operates six homes where 25 core members (people with an intellectual disability) live with assistants. They also have seven Day Programs that offer meaningful ways for the community’s members to spend their days, a chapel, and a house of welcome and retreat.

Assistants from around the world come to live at L’Arche Cape Breton and experience the unique culture of the island. At L’Arche Cape Breton, people choose to live relationships in a Christian community as a sign to the wider society that hope, love and unity in diversity are possible.