Jarvis Googoo represents We’koqma’q at Boston Marathon

HALIFAX: A former resident of We’koqma’q First Nation did his community and people proud at the Boston Marathon.

Jarvis Googoo finished the annual 42.2-kilometre race through the City of Boston with a time of 3:15:07.

“I was aiming for a sub-three,” he told The Reporter. “It’s not my fastest time, obviously, but I think because it was Boston, to me, I’m so very proud of it.”

Googoo said he was dealing with a knee injury, and the worry surrounding that.

“The nights leading up to it, I didn’t get the best sleep. I had a bit of a knee issue so that was on my mind. Two weeks leading up to, I was going, ‘oh my gosh, my knee is going to give out on me, I’m probably going to have to be carried away.’ There was that little bit of anxiety the night before. I think I got five hours of sleep, or so,” he told The Reporter. “Then when I woke up, I was like, ‘let’s go do it. We’re not 100 per cent, but we’re going to give 100 per cent effort.’”

The 41-year-old Googoo grew up in We’koqma’q and ran occasionally, but in 2000 he represented his school at his first ever competitive race in the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation track and field provincials in Judique.

“Growing up in the 90s, I would casually run here and there; five-ish kilometres or so,” he recalled. “What I do remember doing is taking the car, driving around We’koqma’q, or the park in the Village of Whycocomagh, measuring out what was five kilometres or 10 kilometres, taking the car back home, and then go run that.”

Devastated that he finished third last in the provincial championship, largely because he didn’t warm up or train, Googoo distanced himself from competitive running for 16 years.

After he started running casually with a friend, Googoo entered the Bluenose Race in 2016, finishing with a time above 40 minutes in the 10-kilometre route.

“I jumped online that afternoon, I just started looking up anything and everything about racing in Nova Scotia, racing in Atlantic Canada,” he stated.

Months later, Googoo competed in the Johnny Miles Race in New Glasgow. After some setbacks, he ran the Nova Scotia Marathon in Barrington Passage in July, and then qualified for the Boston Marathon last September in Fredericton New Brunswick.

“I started doing my research because it goes by age and gender. I did my first marathon in September, 2016, and I missed my Boston qualifier by over an hour,” he recalled. “It was a lot of trial and error. I signed up for different marathons; some injuries kept me from doing some of them, some got deferred, and of course with the pandemic, virtually everyone’s plans were cancelled or rescheduled.”

The day after the qualifying race, Googoo reached out to running coach Erin Poirier in Halifax for her guidance. Once on board, Poirier signed up Googoo for the Valley Harvest Marathon in Wolfville and made the Bluenose Marathon his qualifying race for the Boston Marathon. Hoping to finish in less than three hours, Googoo finished with a time of 3:02:14 in Halifax.

“I did qualify in Fredericton, but I barely did by just a minute. The qualifier was 3:10 and I came in around the 3:09 mark and I wasn’t happy with that because with Boston, they also have a cut-off qualifier,” he noted. “I was nervous because Halifax has hills and I was like, ‘are you sure I can qualify for this?’ And she said, ‘trust me, we’ll go for it.’”

With his newfound confidence and the support of his coach, Googoo applied for Boston, and by early December received an email that he was accepted.

“And basically it was a winter of training for an April marathon,” he noted. “To me, my heart was always serious about it, until I got my coach, and then my head became very serious about the whole thing.”

Before he left for Boston, We’koqma’q residents created a video in support of Googoo. A former lawyer who now works in Atlantic First Nation health policy, he describes himself as “a Mi’kmaq runner who loves to run.”

“After watching the video, I told myself that I would love to see any if those youths love running, I want them to believe that they too can one day get to race the Boston Marathon,” he said. “I would like that to be a goal for them, ‘wow, somebody from back home did the Boston Marathon, maybe I can do that too.’”

Googoo is on the management board for Run Nova Scotia and is a board member of the Bluenose Marathon Society.

“With the Run Nova Scotia Road Race and Performance Series, for the first time ever, to my knowledge, we have races that are taking place in both Mi’kmaq and Black communities,” he said. “I’m very honoured to have done a lot of work to help with that,” he noted. “I just firmly believe that running is for everyone and I want to do my part to make that push.”

With plans to run the Bluenose Marathon this summer, Googoo wants to compete in the Nova Scotia Marathon in late July, then the Marine Corps Marathon in Virginia on Oct. 30. In 2023, he is looking at marathons in Ontario, and possibly another marathon overseas.

“I’m very, very grateful for the love and support from We’koqma’q First Nation,” he added. “I have two other marathons coming up. As long as my health holds up, I will do more in the future.”