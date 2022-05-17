ANTIGONISH: Two issues regarding the RCMP were topics of discussion during the Municipality of the County of Antigonish regular council meeting; one being the loss of the traffic division, the other being an increase in cost of service.

Councillors around the table were displeased with the RCMP’s decision to move the services out of the town.

“There’s a sub-office off Post Road up on Market Street, and some of the traffic services division might be transferred out of Antigonish to a new Stellarton detachment that’s being built in the next three years,” McCarron told reporters. “Obviously, we as a municipality have a deep concern with that because traffic services currently operates out of Antigonish. We get good coverage and we have a good relationship with the RCMP, so that’s a concern.”

McCarron said it’s about the safety of the community and council wants to bring their concerns to federal and provincial representatives.

“The office that’s there for some senior RCMP staff will also possibly be leaving to Stellarton to the new facility there,” McCarron said. “But no, there’s nothing going to happen to the detachment in the town.”

Providing context as to what happened, Deputy Warden Hugh Stewart said when the RCMP building was being constructed, they purchased land from the university and spent a lot of money on a building they felt was “too small.”

“It came to us as a bit of a surprise,” McCarron said, “We jumped on it immediately, and we’ll continue to pursue this to see if we can reverse the process.”

Additionally, the warden explained council understands the RCMP went through a collective agreement process, which will subsequently come with an increase of around 11 per cent to the cost of policing.

“Obviously it’s a bill we need to pay; but we don’t know what that exact number will be, in terms of dollars for our municipality,” McCarron said. “But then to see a potential loss of service and relocation of members to another area, it is a concern and we certainly want to make sure we push as hard as we can to retain those services.”

During the meeting, CAO Glenn Horne explained the 11 per cent annual increase will be the norm in the future.

“We still do not know what the back-pay requirements that have been paid to members but the assigned costs have not been shared with municipalities,” Horne said. “We do understand negotiations are ongoing between Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the federal government.”

McCarron suggested the rise in policing costs didn’t come as a surprise

“We don’t know if the federal government is going to absorb more of it than normal or not,” he said. “So those are the details we’re waiting on, we’d love to have that figure so we can actually see in-print of what it’s going to be.”