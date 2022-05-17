PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council will revisit the rezoning of three areas.

During the May 10 regular monthly meeting, CAO Terry Doyle told Port Hawkesbury Town Council that first reading gives council the option to choose dates and times for public meetings, and allows planning staff to advertise the consultations.

“This is a lot of work that was completed by the Planning Advisory Committee (PAC) over the last number of months, and there’s three fairly detailed studies,” he noted. “If there are questions that council needs to be answered this evening, then we should not proceed with first reading, we should set a meeting date for further discussion of the studies, then choose another date for first reading.”

The PAC put the three motions together to facilitate community consultation on all properties at the same time, Doyle noted.

“We’re hoping to get the community out to discuss significant changes in our planning strategy and land use bylaw,” he explained.

“Some of them are very closely related. Some people may have questions or concerns from one that would lead into another, so instead of trying to get the public out on two or three different occasions, I think it would be best to do it at once,” PAC Chair and Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin said.

Aucoin said the first is a request to permit Accessory Dwelling Units in a Residential-2 Zone.

The second entails rezoning lots in the Grant’s Pond sub-division, on MacLaughlin Drive, and undeveloped lands off Spruce Street from Residential Single Unit to Residential 2 Unit to “allow for higher density residential development in the town,” Aucoin stated.

The third allows for a Craft Beverage Facility in the Granville Street Waterfront Development Zone, Aucoin noted.

“There’s been a lot of thought put into this, a lot of work. As you can see in the package, there’s staff reports that are pretty detailed,” said Aucoin.

Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Mark MacIver put forth a motion to differ the requests to a later meeting, because he has “many questions on all three files.”

Port Hawkesbury Town Council agreed to hold a special meeting to review the rezoning requests. Before the meeting, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton had council agree to forward any questions to members of the PAC and the Eastern District Planning.