Councillor takes issue with suspension from council

ARICHAT: A municipal councillor who was suspended for breaching the code of conduct is taking issue with the sanctions imposed by council.

During the committee of the whole session on May 9, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon rose on a point of personal privilege, and apologized for the “hurt” he created around the council table.

“I regret violating Richmond County’s Code of Conduct for elected officials. Reflecting upon my actions and words over the last few weeks and months, I have come to realize that it was inappropriate to send a personal response in relation to a request for action from me as a councillor for district 2. No matter our familiarity with each other, I should not have reacted in a personal manner instead of a professional one when my assistance was requested. I misunderstood the nature of the request, but I recognize now that I should not have responded the way that I did. I will not speak further on my past, personal interactions with the resident involved in this matter, in accordance with the wishes she has expressed in comments made to the media. I take responsibility for my actions, in reference to this matter and I have apologized to my council team and to the resident involved. I also want to apologize to the residents of district 2 and to all residents of Richmond County,” he said. “I accept the decisions of council and the sanctions imposed. In addition to their requirements, I will be donating my stipend for the month of April, equally to both Leeside Transition House and Autism Nova Scotia.”

As part of his statement, Diggdon raised concerns with the code of conduct.

“While a councillor is suspended, his district is not represented by its elected official. Suspension of a councillor is not authorized under the Municipal Government Act, nor is it mentioned in the code of conduct policy itself. I have served the one-month suspension given to me by council, and I’m not trying to reverse that decision, but raise this concern with regard to any future decisions that need to be made by council,” he said. “I know that family and friends, on all sides, have been affected by my recent actions. I made a poor decision, and again apologize. In addition, I want to assure the residents of Richmond County that I am committed to learning from this and I will work diligently to move forward with the best interests of our county in mind.”

The original investigation began after Richmond County resident Jessica Forgeron accused Diggdon of sending her inappropriate messages when she asked him for help finding housing.

Forgeron provided 20 screenshots to The Reporter showing interactions she had with the municipal councillor, including text messages exchanged in April 2021, and a series of Facebook Messages on Nov. 22 and 23, 2021 in which Diggdon repeatedly asked for pictures, even as she continued to ask for help, and while he was attending municipal committee and council meetings.

Based on past interactions, Forgeron believes Diggdon was asking her to send him naked photographs.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Forgeron said she gave permission to a family member, who confirmed with The Reporter that they showed District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson screenshots of the conversation and shared information about the interaction.

Samson told council on April 11 that “within five minutes” of receiving the information, he brought it to the attention of Warden Amanda Mombourquette.

Near the conclusion of the committee of the whole meeting on Dec. 6, 2021, Diggdon declared a conflict of interest and removed himself from discussions. After that, the rest of council passed a motion to “move forward and investigate the matter, as discussed in-camera.”

During the regular council meeting on Dec. 20, it was approved that the district 1 councillor and the warden would investigate Forgeron’s complaint.

On March 9, Forgeron said she met with Mombourquette to detail her complaint and provide screenshots of the interactions.

Forgeron said she also provided a statement to council which was reviewed during the in-camera session on March 21 in Arichat.

The warden said they spoke with the parties involved and brought that information to the March 21 regular monthly meeting. At that point, she said council decided there had been a breach of the code of conduct. The warden said council then developed a list of potential sanctions, but wanted to get the opinion of the municipal solicitor because they weren’t confident in their ability to enforce those sanctions.

At a special meeting on March 28, council approved sanctions against Diggdon; specifically that he write an apology to Forgeron, to be delivered by Mombourquette.

The second sanction mandated that Diggdon undergo sensitivity training, agreed upon by council, to be completed no later than Sept. 30, at the councillor’s expense.

The final sanction was that Diggdon was restricted from attending regular council meetings and committees of council in April.

According to the minutes of the special council meeting, council determined that Diggdon breached the code by “failing to observe a high standard of morality in his conduct of his official duties, failing to observe a high standard of professionalism in his dealings with members of the broader community, and failing to perform the functions of his office with integrity.”

Mombourquette later confirmed that Diggdon was paid during his suspension.