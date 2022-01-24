ANTIGONISH: As the parking situation within the Town of Antigonish becomes even more strained, one location where residents had been parking overnight is asking the town for enforcement assistance.

During the regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Director of Community Development, Steve Scannell, provided an update on a parking agreement with the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture for the parking lot at the Antigonish Farmers Market.

“This agreement is follow-up from the Nov. 2 special meeting, where council supported staff looking into the request that was brought forward by the Antigonish Farmers Market though staff, to assist with a growing problem they were observing with overnight parking in the farmers market parking lot,” Scannell said.

Scannell indicated he met with representatives of both the federation and the farmers market on Dec. 1 to discuss enforcement processes and agreement details on potential timelines.

“We do have agreements with St. Martha’s Hospital and StFX, albeit there are slight differences to this one given that we would be the actual ones conducting the enforcement,” Scannell said. “In the other agreements, obviously, there’s representatives from those places that actually conduct the enforcement.”

Enforcement would be conducted by the town, which would only be related to overnight parking Monday to Friday, while the federation would be responsible to coordinate and manufacture, install and maintain the signs, Scannell noted.

“However, the town would assist in covering some of those expenses in manufacturing and installation of those signs, up to a limit of $1,000,” he said. “The town would retain the revenues generated from the provision of that service.”

As fa as budget implications, the town isn’t expecting any significant expenses associated with this apart from the labour costs to patrol and enforce the area.

“Which is something that can easily be incorporated into our regular enforcement routine of the public lots,” Scannell added.

Councillor Diane Roberts, questioned why people couldn’t use the farmers market parking lot for overnight parking when it’s only in-use on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“I don’t quite understand that, why wouldn’t it be a couple of nights there where people could park there; it’s not going to interfere with anything,” Roberts questioned. “What would be going on Monday night, why couldn’t people park there? Are we just looking here to get revenue?”

The town’s CAO, Jeff Lawrence, responded by explaining they weren’t doing this to simply generate revenue, they had been asked by the farmer’s market if they could help.

“The problem is that with paid parking on-campus the students were using it for full-time parking and they’re not differentiating the different days of the week, so you do come into conflicts,” Lawrence said. “But this was a request from the farmers market, this was not the town going to the farmers market and offering the service.”

Double-checking the day-time use of the parking lot, Councillor Sean Cameron questioned that this enforcement was for overnight enforcement only.

“This wouldn’t impact people who would use the lot throughout the day,” Scannell confirmed “We would strictly be looking to enforce the overnight component of that.”

Lawrence advised the farmers market location will now become part of the bylaw officer’s routine.

“We can change their schedules so one of the officers start at 6 in the morning, drive around to all of our lots and if there are cars parked in those lots, that means their parked there at a time they shouldn’t be,” he said. “So it will be a minimal increase to the workload to just include them on the drive by.”