There are concerns within the Village of St. Peter’s, at the intersection of Grenville and Pepperell Streets is unsafe, and is a discomfort for all motorists.

While experiencing a long waiting time at the erected stop sign on Pepperell Street to make a safe left hand turn onto Grenville Street, 15 vehicles passed through caused by the traffic flow in both directions. A count of 15 vehicles makes for an unnecessary wait time for the motorists waiting at either stop sign at the opposite sides of Grenville Street. It’s is a no-win situation at this one intersection while sitting behind the steering wheel.

Pedestrian safety is another very important concern at this one village intersection where future accidents could possibly happen and have happened in the past.

For an example, Annapolis Royal, with a population of 491 in the year of 2016, has one traffic light, so why not try this in the heart of the Village of St. Peter’s at this troubling intersection of Grenville and Pepperell Streets?

Trouble is showing at this present time and the winter days ahead. Spring into action before the summer traffic increases, because it’s a well-known fact that this one village intersection needs fixing sooner than later.

Look to Annapolis Royal for answers and get the facts on how their one traffic light benefited their community which is smaller in size than St. Peter’s.

The Village of St. Peter’s has come a long way since horse and buggy wheels, with no idea back then what we are facing today with increasing traffic flow occurring at the east and west on the village’s main street.

If or when the green light is granted for these traffic lights to be erected at this intersection, everyone can benefit with an equal amount of waiting time at these corners of concern.

Clarence Landry

Seaview