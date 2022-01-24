GLACE BAY: A food project in Richmond County that will be administered by a local health care group, received federal funding last week.

On Jan. 20, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced $36,570 in non-repayable funding under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for a project in River Bourgeois that is being administered by the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre in L’Ardoise.

According to a press release issued last week by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), the plan is for the Richmond River Roots Market Garden to create a sensory garden and outdoor learning space to increase food literacy and self-sufficiency in Richmond County. ACOA said the project will involve the addition of a wheelchair ramp, widening a doorway, and upgrading a restroom to increase accessibility to the garden and its programs.

“This new grant will allow us to address some of the social determinants of health in our local communities through a River Roots Market Garden that can help people learn about gardening, get fresh fruit, and also addressing the food security issue that many people have, especially in this time of inflation,” board chair Juanita Mombourquette said.

Sherry Sampson, managing director of the health centre, thanked the MP for his “continued support.”

“It means so much to have someone behind you who believes in what you’re doing,” she said. “Besides providing primary health care, we’re reaching out into the community, and you guys are giving us the resources to do that.”

The Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre serves almost 4,000 primary care patients and offers health-related services to others through a large network of partnerships and community-based projects, ACOA noted.

“We saw the fragility of food security during COVID with supply chains, and the abilities of communities to be innovative,” Kelloway noted. “I’m looking forward to seeing this money put to good use.”

Over the years, Kelloway said he had the pleasure of getting to know the volunteers and employees at the health care facility.

“It’s a grassroots community effort, with the health of the residents… in mind. Dr. Kingston Memorial has filled the need for health services in rural communities within Richmond County,” he stated. “Dr. Kingston Memorial facilitates programs and services throughout the county. We know, because we live here, that the need is truly there.”

When talking about examples of community resilience to provincial and national colleagues, Kelloway said he points to the facility.

“Thank you for everything you’re doing in the community,” he stated. “I know there’s ups, and I know there’s downs, but I can tell you this, the leadership at the grassroots level in L’Ardoise and surrounding communities, and in Richmond County, is rich in abundance.”

Last March, Richmond Municipal Council agreed to provide $3,000 in emergency funding to the health centre to address day-to-day costs.

At the time, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said the loss of a physician working out of the clinic created a financial shortfall. He noted that 80-90 per cent of health centre’s funds are related to grants, and is not money they can access.

Juanita Mombourquette said the clinic was dealing with the loss of $36,000 per year in revenue. She told council they worked for a year to find another physician, they helped form the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health committee, they contacted Kelloway, and they worked with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, the Department of Health and Wellness, as well as the Nova Scotia Association of Community Health Centres.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette noted last year that the centre reaches administered 30 grants and six projects, adding up to $1.1 million in financial investments over the past five years.

Also in attendance at last week’s virtual announcement, the warden said that not a week has gone by, since she was elected in October, 2020, when the health centre doesn’t come up in conversation.

“The facility itself is located in L’Ardoise, but let me tell you, those tentacles reach all across this county and beyond because of the work that they do there,” Mombourquette noted. “I think this investment is going to pay dividends down the road.”

Noting that he has been busy recently making funding announcements, Kelloway added that tenacious, hard-working volunteers are needed to make good things happen.

“It’s been so important, so necessary that we reinvest in community organizations like Kingston memorial.”