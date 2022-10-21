ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish is officially set to dissolve.

During two separate special council meetings last night, the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted in favour of moving forward with consolidation.

Both councils passed a motion reading “municipal/town council requests the provincial government consolidate the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish into one municipal unit through special legislation.”

The vote in the Town of Antigonish passed 4-3 with councillors Andrew Murray and Mary Farrell, Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier, and Mayor Laurie Boucher voting in favour of the motion. Councillors Sean Cameron, Diane Roberts and Donnie MacInnis voted against the motion.

As it became clear the motion was going to pass, temperatures rose inside council chambers and gallery members started to lash out against the councillors who were supporting the motion.

As Jack Sullivan, who chaired the Antigonish amalgamation committee in the early 2000s, was escorted out by RCMP, he stopped at the council table and told councillors, “if you’re not up for the job, resign,” which received thunderous applause from the gallery.

Another gallery member, Jack MacPherson, an Antigonish Town Councillor for 16 years, kicked himself out of the meeting.

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Thane Sherrington was visibly upset with council’s decision following the motion passing 4-3 around the Town of Antigonish council table.

“I wholeheartedly believe this is the right move for our community,” Boucher said in a joint press release following the vote. “Looking ahead five, 10, 20 years I am confident of the positive impact this will have on municipal service delivery, infrastructure investment, and enhancement of rural and urban areas of our community.”

Prior to the start of the town’s meeting, Boucher explained they arrived at the decision after 13 months of research, community engagement, discussion and reflection; which resulted in laughs coming from the gallery.

Addressing the gallery, that was standing-room only, the mayor advised that the RCMP and their Bylaw Enforcement Officers were present because in advance of the meeting some members of their council had received threatening remarks from residents.

As council approved the agenda, Cameron tried to submit a legal opinion to council, but through a motion, council defeated it with Boucher, Cormier, Murray and Farrell voting against it.

Like their counterparts in the town, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish also voted in favour of the motion, passing it 5-3. Warden Owen McCarron, Deputy Warden Hughie Stewart, and councillors Bill MacFarlane, Remi Deveau, and Donnie MacDonald voted in favour of the motion.

Councillors Mary MacLellan, John Dunbar, and Gary Mattie voted against the motion, while councillors Shawn Brophy and Harris McNamara abstained from the vote, declaring conflicts of interest.

The same legal opinion was also attempted to be submitted to county council by Mattie, however it was also defeated by council.

“We began this process to explore consolidation, with the intent to determine if residents, businesses and the overall community will be better served if the town and county became one municipal unit,” McCarron said in the same release. “I truly believe the answer to that question is yes.”

After all is said and done, the warden suggests it was a pro-active approach and he believes they gave residents sufficient opportunities to share their views.

“We listened and heard many different opinions throughout the engagement process,” McCarron said in the release. “The mayor, myself, and members of both councils heard from residents on both sides, as well as those who just wanted to ensure we had community interest at the heart of our decision.”

Residents sitting in the gallery, made on-the-fly updates to their posters as they protested the consolidation of Antigonish town and county during the town’s vote on Oct. 20.

Let Antigonish Decide, a community group opposing the consolidation process and demanding a plebiscite, protested outside both council meetings.

According to the group, 60 people were inside the town’s council chambers, with 15 in the hallway, and another 45 outside. They said at the municipal office, 60 were inside the chambers with an additional 100 in the lobby.

Chants of “Let Us Vote,” echoed throughout the town’s council chambers from the protestors outside all throughout the hour-long meeting.

“No one came to their respective decision lightly. I am proud of our councils for remaining committed to the process,” Boucher said in the release. “This is a step forward. We are removing our boarders, owning our vision of removing barriers for the community and increasing our capacity to better serve Antigonish.”

Last month, the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, issued a joint release announcing that if both municipalities were to dissolve and a new consolidated municipal unit was formed, it would result in an increase of $1 million a year in policing costs.

As a way to solve this problem, they announced that keeping the name the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, wouldn’t change the current funding formula.

Now that both councils have made their decision to move forward with consolidation, special provincial legislation will be drafted and presented during the spring sitting of the Nova Scotia Legislature.

According to the release, the legislation will guide the town and county through the transition process.

A transition committee will be formed once the provincial legislation is passed, who will hire a CAO and design a new administrative structure for the consolidated municipality.

“There is a lot of work to be done,” McCarron said in the release. “We are prepared for the task before us, and we will do it together.”

The committee, along with current councils and the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board will undertake another community engagement phase to identify new electoral boundaries, with the consolidated municipal unit being in operation on April 1, 2025.

During the transition phase, current councils will remain and continue to oversee operations for the existing municipal units and staff will remain in their current positions while the new organizational structure is determined.

“This is a historical moment for our community,” Boucher said in the release. “And one we believe will create a stronger community for all.”