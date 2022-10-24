HALIFAX: Recreation areas used by residents for years will soon be provincial parks.

Last week the provincial government announced that of Dunns Beach and Monks Head in Antigonish County will be designated as provincial parks.

“There are no plans to add additional amenities to these locations at this time,” Department of Natural Resources and Renewables spokesperson Steven Stewart wrote The Reporter via email. “Area residents can continue using these natural spaces for recreation.”

Covering about 16.8 hectares of Crown land, the province said Dunns Beach includes areas of sandy beach, small wetlands and forest, and includes critical habitat for the endangered piping plover.

Monks Head is adjacent to the Monks Head Conservation Lands owned by the Nature Conservancy of Canada, the province said, noting the area is home to the common tern, a protected species under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994. They said it includes areas of sandy beach, softwood and mixed-wood forests, and coastal headlands.

Monks Head Provincial Beach will cover about 129 hectares of Crown land, the province noted.

Stewart wrote that 2.44 hectares of Monks Head, the Chez Deslauriers property, is leased to the Pomquet Development Society, which operates a seasonal tearoom, interpretive centre, and six-kilometre trail network.

The province said the Beaches Act prevents certain activities such as removing rocks and sand and ensures protection of beaches, dune systems and habitats and some survey work and administrative steps are necessary before the designation is complete.

Stewart said these steps are common when designating property.

“Descriptions and survey plans must be completed and sent to the Land Registration Office and a notice containing the description must be published in the Royal Gazette and local newspaper,” he explained. “These steps, including any required survey work, will be completed now that the decision has been made and the Order-in-Council has been issued.”

The province said designating Dunns Beach and Monks Head as provincial parks furthers their goal of protecting 20 per cent of Nova Scotia’s land and water mass by 2030.

Once fully designated, the province said the new parks will be added to their website: https://parks.novascotia.ca/.