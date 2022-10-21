HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Energy and Mines Scholarship has been awarded to 21 students to help them pursue energy-related studies at post-secondary institutions.

According to the provincial government, eight of the students enrolled in university programs will each receive a scholarship of $10,000 over four years. Scholarships of $2,500 each have been awarded to eight students taking related trades and technology programs at Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC). Five students in masters programs are each receiving $15,000 over two years.

Among the university undergrad students receiving $10,000 over four years, or $2,500 per year, is Sidney Easthouse from Richmond Academy who is at the University of New Brunswick taking science.

Brittney Gurney, a Richmond Academy graduate, is a NSCC student who was awarded a $2,500 grant. She is in the electrical construction and industrial program at the Strait Area Campus.

“I am so grateful to have received financial help towards achieving more education,” Gurney said in a provincial government press release. “This award will help further my future in the electrical workforce, which I’m looking forward to being a part of.”

According to the province, about 300 scholarships have been awarded since 2005, and recipients are chosen based on academic standing, community involvement and interest in the Nova Scotia energy industry.

For more information on the Nova Scotia Energy and Mines Scholarship, visit: https://energy.novascotia.ca/career-development/scholarship-program.