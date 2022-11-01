ANTIGONISH: This past summer, the Antigonish Walmart was given a bit of a facelift inside and out as part of a $16-million investment in Nova Scotia.

The investment into eight stores across the province is part of a larger $330-million investment that will revamp and refresh over 80 stores across Canada, which Walmart said is a record number for them.

Walmart said changes made to their Antigonish operation included modernizing and upgrading physical spaces with a focus on improving the customer experience both in-store and online.

“Despite these inflationary times, we’re investing in our stores to offer the best possible customer experience while creating more than 2,500 jobs in communities across Canada, including Antigonish,” Jon Rumley, manager of corporate affairs told The Reporter. “This means better service and more convenient ways to shop.”

Rumley said some of the enhancements include; expanding product assortment and offering an upgraded look and feel; integrating more dedicated omnichannel spaces for more online orders; refreshing interiors and exteriors, including fresh paint and new signage; adding LED lighting to key departments to enhance the interior experience; updating associate lounge areas, including new couches and other upgrades; renovating washroom areas, including new tiling and sustainability features; and replacing and upgrading legacy systems with new technology and applications.

The changes are made as Walmart is looking to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster, and more convenient for customers, Rumley highlighted, as the retailer invests for continued growth.

Renovations in the 84,939 square foot location on Market Street lasted from May to July as the store underwent an official refresh, with the grand re-opening occurring on July 21.

Additionally, Rumley indicated Walmart is also working on some major projects that will benefit Atlantic Canadians including a new distribution centre in Moncton, which will provide fresh and frozen groceries to 43 Walmart stores in a quicker, fresher way with more local opportunities.

Tom Flaim, Walmart Canada’s regional vice president for Atlantic Canada, told The Reporter a new $100-million high-tech sortable fulfillment centre in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., will serve as a delivery hub for millions of Atlantic customer orders.

The new facility, currently slated to open in 2024, Flaim said, will offer better product availability and quicker service for customers choosing to shop in-store or online at Walmart.ca.

“Our local stores have never been more important than they are today, which is why we’re finding ways to improve them to better serve our customers,” Flaim said. “Canadians have more shopping options than ever and our stores play a key role in fulfilling orders in-store, online, through mobile, pickup or delivery. These investments will give our stores and associates the tools they need to offer a quick and convenient experience however customers choose to shop.”

The Antigonish location is also looking to fill 10 positions and anyone interested can apply at: https://careers.walmart.ca/.