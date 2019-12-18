Arichat, 1935: We are now on the lower road, on the water side, moving east at the store of A.D. Samson.

A building located on the west side of the A.D. Samson store must at some point have been relocated to the east side. It served as a tinsmith shop and later as Alcide Marchand’s forge. Later, Raymond Goyetche (Hugue) will work here as a blacksmith. This building too will disappear, probably in the 1960’s.

Amedee David’s (1914-1992) home came next. He built a house where his father, Fred David, had lived before his home was torn down. Fred had moved to this location from Robins. In 1893, he wed Mary Minnie Samson who died at the age of 23 in 1896. Fred remarried in 1902 to Elizabeth Scanlan and they had a family of 15: Marie, 1903; Elizabeth, 1904; Amedee, 1913; Joseph, 1911; Josephine, 1905; Ann Marie, 1907; William, 1908; Evangeline 1912; Alzear, 1917; Cecile (wife of Simon Boudreau); Sabine Rose; Dominic 1919; Mary Louise, 1920 (wife of John Stone); twins Delima and Vina, 1916. Fred died in 1954 at the age of 82, and Elizabeth was only 42 when she passed away in 1927.

Amedee was married in 1940 to Margaret Richard, and they brought six children into the world: Gerald, Ulysse, Ann, Clarence, Marie, and Fred. In 2005 Margaret continued to live there as she approached her 90th year.

Down the field to the shore roughly in line with Amedee David’s was the home of Jack Pottie.

In later years Aurel David purchased a home built by Buddy Hull in this area. Therese David continues there.

Edwin McCarthy from Point Tupper, retired from the British Army, married Martha Richard in 1935, and they lived just before where Francis Martell later built a home. Mr. McCarthy died in 1953 aged 84 and his wife in 1981 aged 85.

From Jack Pottie’s to Paulie Richard’s, with the exception of McCarthy’s, was an unoccupied area which, in 2005, hosted the homes of Carol LeBlanc, Raymond Molloy, Kevin Pardy, Francis Martell, Freddy Boucher (Ronnie DeCoste), Raymond DeCoste, and Leonard Marchand.

Then there’s the homestead of Paulie Richard who was married in 1934 to Evangeline Boucher (1913-1993). There were seven children: Gus, 1934; Wilfred, 1935; Dan, 1943-1998; Omer, 1947-1954; Alfred, 1937; Walren, 1940; and Clifford, who continues on the property with his wife Pauline (Thibeau) and their son Alfred and his family. Prior to the Richards, a family inhabited this house who were commonly known as the Wedges.

The last house on this side of the road up to the Robins’ turn-off was that of Howard C. Latimer (1880-1959) who married Annie Esther Stewart (1877-1947), an American, in 1921. There was one child, Elizabeth, born in 1923 and later moved to Louisbourg.

This old place on the water was successively owned by Leo Gallant, his son David, and lastly by Rose Keoughan who was occupying it when it burned in 2004. It has since been replaced by a house of log construction.