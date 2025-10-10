By Chloe Hannan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

GUYSBOROUGH: The organization recently received a $12,000 cultural innovation grant from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. The funding will support 24 workshops over the next eight months, giving artists an opportunity to share their creative skills while also highlighting the traditions and stories of their cultural backgrounds.

Jack Leonard, president of ArtWorks East, said the grant comes at a time when the volunteer-run arts group has grown significantly.

“ArtWorks East has expanded to more than 70 members, and with that growth has come a lot of cultural, racial, national and ethnic diversity that we couldn’t claim just a few years ago,” Leonard said. “Our goal with these workshops is to give artists a chance to share their art and, at the same time, talk about their cultural roots.”

Workshops will reflect a wide range of heritage, including German, Celtic, Chinese, African Canadian, Acadian, Métis, Japanese and Scottish traditions. Sessions will be offered in communities across the county, from Sherbrooke to Larry’s River, so residents of all ages can take part.

Leonard added that the province’s support allows ArtWorks East to pay artists professional rates through CARFAC, the Canadian Artists Representation, guidelines.

“We always write those rates into our grants,” he said. “That way, artists are properly compensated for the time and effort they put in, sometimes spending days preparing for a workshop that lasts only a couple of hours.”

While the funding provides a boost for artists, Leonard said the wider community will be the real beneficiary.

“The public is going to be enriched by this,” he said. “They’ll learn things they may not have known about German culture, or African Canadian culture, or Scottish culture. It’ll be eye-opening, and my hope is that it will generate more understanding and empathy for people who are different than you and me.”

Landscape artist and ArtWorks East member Steve Wright, who is coordinating the program and working with artists, said the first workshops will be held Sunday, Oct. 5 and continue monthly until late spring. The aim, he explained, is to bring people together across generations.

“These are designed to get adults and youth together and explore culture,” Wright said. “Sometimes it’s slow to get things running until people see exactly what it is, but once they do, they start to see the value of each culture for everybody, because we’re really a blend of everything.”

The first two workshops reflect German and Scottish traditions. In one, participants will build papier-mâché lanterns and follow with a march through the woods. In the other, community members will work with local crafters to create masks, a Scottish tradition tied to warding off evil spirits and welcoming the light of a new day.

Wright said he hopes artists and participants leave the sessions with a stronger sense of identity and connection.

“Pride in their ethnic culture, and if you’re not part of that particular culture, you’ll see how it relates and overlaps into your own life,” he said. “We’re all in this together.”

ArtWorks East plans to roll out additional workshops exploring Celtic and Chinese traditions, as well as sessions led by artists with Métis and African Canadian backgrounds. The workshops will be open to all ages, with some geared toward children and families, and others designed for adults.

For Leonard, the project represents a new chapter for the organization.

“I’m always looking for new members of ArtWorks East to have the experience of offering a workshop and sharing their skills with the general public, and that’s going to happen in this case. We’re reaching out and tapping people who have never given workshops before, and so that’s a really good experience for them.”