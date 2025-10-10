HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s minimum wage has officially increased to $16.50 per hour, marking the second wage hike this year. The new rate, which took effect on Oct. 1, is up from $15.70 – a total increase of $1.30 in 2025.

The increase follows the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to address affordability concerns and keep pace with rising costs of living across the province.

“Affordability continues to be a priority for our government,” Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration Nolan Young said. “Increasing the minimum wage twice this year will help workers better manage their household expenses while ensuring employers have predictability.”

The province raised the minimum wage to $15.70 on April 1 before implementing this latest adjustment based on recommendations from the Minimum Wage Review Committee. The committee, made up of employer and employee representatives, reviews wage rates annually and provides advice to government on how to align wages with inflation and economic trends.

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage has seen steady growth in recent years, with the latest change positioning the province among those with some of the highest base pay rates in Atlantic Canada.

Labour advocates say the increase is a welcome step, but many continue to call for broader measures to support low-income earners, including affordable housing and childcare options. Business groups, meanwhile, have expressed concern about the impact of rising labour costs on small enterprises already facing inflationary pressures.

The next review of Nova Scotia’s minimum wage is expected early in 2026, as the government continues to monitor affordability indicators and economic performance across the province.