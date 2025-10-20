“Stop crushing our ‘sprits,’” say retailers seeking more competition

HALIFAX: Atlantic Canadian small businesses are calling on their provincial governments to modernize alcohol sales, arguing that restrictive policies are holding back local economic growth.

According to a new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), nearly eight-in-10 small businesses in the region want governments to allow private retailers, such as convenience stores, to sell alcoholic beverages.

The report highlights that Atlantic provinces have some of the most restrictive alcohol markets in the country.

“Almost every province across Canada allows some private competition in alcohol sales,” report author and Director of Legislative Affairs for Nova Scotia and CFIB Duncan Robertson said. “Alberta and Saskatchewan’s public liquor corporations only act as wholesalers. British Columbia has both private and public retailers. Quebec and, more recently, Ontario, let consumers decide – shop at a government monopoly or a local business. If it works in these provinces, why can’t it work in Atlantic Canada?”

The CFIB report suggests that limited competition is costing small businesses in retail and alcohol sectors potential economic gains.

Retailers in the region continue to show low optimism for the coming year due to economic uncertainty and trade tensions with the United States. Robertson said governments need to make policy choices that drive productivity for small businesses.

“In Ontario, convenience store owners report increased foot traffic thanks to recent changes. In B.C., beer sales are topping every other type of alcohol product,” Robertson said. “Even in Newfoundland and Labrador, the NLC generated $70.1 million in revenue from local beer sold through convenience stores. The benefits are there, and Atlantic Canada is missing out.”

The CFIB recommends several measures to modernize alcohol sales. First, they suggest allowing direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, which would permit interprovincial shipment of alcoholic beverages without relying on individual agreements, as is currently being done in Manitoba.

Second, the CFIB recommends implementing cross-selling policies that would enable local breweries, cideries, and wineries to sell other locally produced beverages, thereby boosting competition and supporting the local industry.

Third, they propose a “No-Touch-No-Tax” approach, which would remove markups on alcohol sold outside the provincial distribution system, including direct sales to restaurants and consumers, providing tax relief and encouraging local distribution chains.

Finally, the CFIB advises governments to improve data and transparency by providing online tools that help consumers locate local breweries and alternative retailers, similar to Ontario’s interactive map.

“At the end of the day, these changes would not be radical,” Robertson said. “They would simply bring Atlantic Canada in line with almost every other province in Canada.”