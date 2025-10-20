HALIFAX: Nova Scotians affected by the ongoing Canada Post strike can now drop off and pick up essential provincial government correspondence at Access Nova Scotia centres, the province announced.

Residents can now drop off high-priority, letter-sized government mail at these centres, and beginning Tuesday, Oct. 14, people will also be able to pick up essential correspondence.

Provincial staff will contact recipients to confirm the centre location and the expected arrival date of their items.

Access Nova Scotia drop-offs and pickups are available Monday to Friday during regular business hours, and valid government identification is required.

The service is limited to essential correspondence that cannot be sent electronically, such as government-issued cheques. It does not cover personal mail, bill payments, federal government mail (including passport applications), or packages.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to use online services and direct deposit whenever possible, as many government payments and documents are already available electronically. Some departments, including income assistance and rent supplements, have made direct arrangements for cheque pick-ups.

For more information on services during the postal strike, visit novascotia.ca/postal-service-disruption/ or call 1-800-670-4357.