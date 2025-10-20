HALIFAX: Nova Scotians affected by the ongoing Canada Post strike can now drop off and pick up essential provincial government correspondence at Access Nova Scotia centres, the province announced.

Residents can now drop off high-priority, letter-sized government mail at these centres, and beginning Tuesday, Oct. 14, people will also be able to pick up essential correspondence.

Provincial staff will contact recipients to confirm the centre location and the expected arrival date of their items.

Access Nova Scotia drop-offs and pickups are available Monday to Friday during regular business hours, and valid government identification is required.

The service is limited to essential correspondence that cannot be sent electronically, such as government-issued cheques. It does not cover personal mail, bill payments, federal government mail (including passport applications), or packages.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to use online services and direct deposit whenever possible, as many government payments and documents are already available electronically. Some departments, including income assistance and rent supplements, have made direct arrangements for cheque pick-ups.

For more information on services during the postal strike, visit novascotia.ca/postal-service-disruption/ or call 1-800-670-4357.

Drake Lowthers

Drake Lowthers is the editor of The Strait Area Reporter, where he leads coverage of the people, stories, and events that shape northeastern Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton Island. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, and calling Antigonish home for the past decade, he has a passion for community journalism, and has told hundreds of stories that highlight local voices - from grassroots initiatives to provincial issues that affect everyday life - in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. His dedication to excellence in journalism has earned multiple recognitions on the national stage, confirming his belief in the vital role of local news in informing, connecting, and strengthening communities. When he isn’t in the newsroom, Drake is deeply engaged in the Antigonish community, where he continues to advocate for collaboration and building a stronger future together.

