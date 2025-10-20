By Tom Peters

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Strait Area Reporter

CAPE BRETON: Although the long-discussed international container terminal at the Port of Sydney has been placed on the back burner, renewed – albeit sporadic – discussions are emerging around bulk commodities becoming the port’s potential cargo of choice.

However, the ongoing issue of CN Rail’s inability to operate on the line between Point Tupper and Sydney continues to impede progress. That section of the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway (CBNS), which connects to CN’s main line in Truro, ceased carrying rail cars in 2014 and was officially shut down by former owner Genesee & Wyoming (G&W) in 2015.

The estimated cost to restore the rail line for bulk or container shipments has been pegged between $150 million and $200 million. Given that rail connectivity serves as a critical lifeline for any port, Sydney’s growth prospects remain constrained. Nonetheless, quiet discussions on potential port development continue behind the scenes, supported by cautious optimism.

That optimism has been bolstered by a study released in October 2024 by the Cape Breton Partnership, conducted by DMDE Engineering Limited (DMDE). The report focused on two high-level conceptual studies “to investigate the potential of ‘green’ cement manufacturing plants in Sydney Harbour and the Strait of Canso in Unama’ki – Cape Breton.”

Dan MacDonald of DMDE said in a recent interview that he partnered with three rail experts from Western Canada “to look at a business plan for the railway and to find out what a business plan (for Sydney) would be like without a container terminal.”

When G&W ceased operations, it was estimated that at least 10,000 rail cars would need to move annually between Point Tupper and Sydney to make the section viable. That threshold has since increased.

“When the study was done, that number had jumped to 15,000,” MacDonald explained, noting that achieving that figure would require existing businesses to utilize the line and an “anchor” industry to supply most of the rail traffic.

“There is a world-wide shortage of green cement. Most cement is dirty cement where kilns are fired by coal,” MacDonald said. Hydrogen could be one option to power green cement production, along with electricity generated from offshore wind projects.

MacDonald said Sydney Harbour and the Strait of Canso “both presented very well,” opening the door to the potential for two manufacturing plants. One of the key players identified is Glencoe Resource, which holds more than 600 million tons of cement-grade limestone near Whycocomagh – enough to supply both facilities for decades.

In Sydney, the study suggested that a potential power source could be Nova Scotia Power (NSP). Under provincial legislation, NSP must achieve 80 per cent renewable generation through wind and other green sources by 2030.

“While we didn’t play a significant role in the study, we actively engage with economic development partners, including the Cape Breton Partnership, to support growth opportunities in the province,” NSP Spokesperson Jacqueline Foster said in an email statement.

Transportation remains a key consideration. The limestone would need to move via a revitalized rail line to reach the proposed plant sites.

“If the two plants took 30,000 cars each annually, it would be phenomenal,” MacDonald said. “We are working with Glencoe Resources to try and make this a reality.”

He added that other bulk shipping opportunities could include potash, wheat, and canola oil. Neither Glencoe Resources nor the Strait of Canso Superport responded to requests for comment.

MacDonald confirmed that discussions have also taken place with CN.

“They are interested,” he said. “They said get more information and come back and we will talk.”

Thomas Bateman, manager of public relations and stakeholder relations with CN, said in an email statement since acquiring a stake in the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway (CBNS), CN has focused on integrating the in-service portion of the line with our tri-coastal network.

“This work is proceeding well and offers new transportation options to customers in Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. Future investment in the unused section of the line must be supported by a clear business case, which involves restoration of the line to safe operating status,” he said. “While we won’t comment on specific proposals or projects, CN remains engaged with our partners, stakeholders, and potential proponents in the region to better understand their interests and priorities for economic growth in Cape Breton. We appreciate the Nova Scotia government’s efforts to drive economic growth.”

Port of Sydney CEO Lorna Campbell emphasized the importance of rail connectivity for the region’s future.

“The port will never be what it can be without the rail being activated. We are not building a rail line. It’s infrastructure that needs investment and it’s there,” she said. “I see many opportunities in Sydney for bulk and for things that can be done here. Offshore wind is another big one and any spinoffs that come from that.”

Still, Campbell noted that while there is talk of green cement and potash opportunities, “she is not aware of any business case at this point.”