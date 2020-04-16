Author hopes to donate winnings to local groups

DUNDEE: Strait area author Michael Gerhartz has entered his crime suspense thriller, Dark Times, into the Page Turner eBook Award.

Hoping to win an audiobook production consisting or one of the other prizes, Gerhartz entered the Page Turner Awards, where published and unpublished fiction and non-fiction from all genres can enter their writing to get discovered by high-profile judges from the literary world.

Although Dark Times takes place mostly in Europe, it could also take place in any part of Canada, or any other country on Earth. While writing Dark Times, Gerhartz drew from his experience as a police officer, scuba instructor and in the security industry.

The main character, in Dark Times, Natascha, is a caring mother to her child and a loving wife to her husband. They have bills to pay, do their job every day, but they also have to deal with their past.

Scientific diver and underwater photographer, Gerhartz says of his heroine: “Natascha has it all. A satisfying career as a marine biologist, a loving husband and a beautiful daughter. However, her past catches up to her when she discovers a dark secret in a flooded mine underneath a century old abbey.”

Reader’s find it very easy to identify with characters like Natascha, because she is a down to earth woman and not an invincible superhero, he noted.

German born, Gerhartz had book readings in major Canadian cities, as well as in Germany and during Port Hawkesbury Literacy Council’s annual FEIS fundraiser.

“I mostly get inspired by today’s events and how they can affect everyone lives,” Gerhartz said.

The author resides with his wife and two dogs, and if he wins, Gerhartz would like to give back to the many local groups and book clubs in the Strait area. Those interested, can support his entry at: https://pageturnerawards.com/thriller/dark-times.

For more on Michael Gerhartz, check him out on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/MichaelGerhart5, and on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Thin-Ice-Dark-Times-by-Michael-Gerhartz-138070089588912/.