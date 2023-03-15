ANTIGONISH: Following the success of a local food truck, the owner of Back East Seafood is taking another leap of faith, with a business that supports local while promoting what’s in everyone’s back yard.

Located at 15A Beech Hill Road, next to Ed’s Plumbing in Antigonish, Back East at Home offers a variety of local and in-season produce, fresh and frozen fish, homemade bakerd goods, raw dog food, along with local and artisinal novelty items and products.

Acting as the home base for their sister company, Damian Welsh told The Reporter the growth of the business has been organic using word-of-mouth to promote it since opening on Nov. 5, 2022.

“It’s been local support, there’s no tourism; it’s the deadest time of the year for a lot of places,” Welsh said. “Just taking that into account, it’s the people that live here, work here and play here that are going to keep us in business.”

Back East Seafood started in 2018 when Welsh saw an opportunity on Facebook and figured this was his way out of the oil patch.

“So I took a leap of faith and went for it,” Welsh said. “And we’re going into our sixth season now.”

Wednesday through Sunday Back East Seafood is located in the bowling alley parking lot on Post Road in Antigonish.

Two summers ago, their lobster roll became somewhat of a viral sensation after multiple tourism organizations picked up a food blog.

“It was kind of crazy. It sort of came out of the blue; there was a travel writer that was visiting Guysborough two years ago and I liked her content, I followed her and messaged her to drop by the truck to have a bite to eat,” Welsh said. “Next thing I knew it kind of blew up from there, Tourism Nova Scotia picked it up, Tourism Canada picked it up and next thing we know we went from making 10 a day to over 100.”

It took them by surprise, he said, as they had to pivot hard, and just roll with the situation and enjoy the ride.

“The ride continued into last season, which was even cooler, so we broke some records there too,” Welsh said. “We keep things simple. We keep things plain, the lobster is the star of the dish, it’s not fancy; it’s a hotdog bun, but it’s how you treat the lobster that makes the difference.”

As the only fish market in Antigonish, he said it’s been humbling to hear from people that this was what the town needed.

Fresh haddock, hake, cod, and land-raised Atlantic salmon are accompanied by products from 70 vendors including Six Maples Farm, Shady Maple Raw, Schoolhouse Gluten-Free Gourmet, Bruisen Beek Farm, South River Ranch Beef, Knoydart Farm, HardyWares Preserves, Three Links Forge, and Tidal Salt, among others in the 1,400 square-foot space.

“Our salmon is a specialty product we bring in, it’s closed-containment salmon, raised on land without the use of any antibiotics. It’s still swimming typically on a Monday and it comes in on a Tuesday,” Welsh said. “Our philosophy here is fresh is best. We take every precaution to ensure what we get is quality before it goes out. We keep things in the case two days, and then the new shipment comes in and whatever is left gets fresh-frozen, if there’s anything and usually there’s not.”

Calling it an opportunity that presented itself, just like the food truck, he knew the space had a lot of potential.

“Ever since we opened the truck, we were always looking for a year-round entity,” Welsh said. “We were hoping to build a brand of Back East.”

The fish store was a natural progression as it ties perfectly into their sister company Back East Seafood.

“And the fact Back East Seafood brought my back East to my family to work and stay and play, that’s the whole thing behind it,” Welsh said. “Back East at Home is basically the growth whereas now I am home and I can stay, and I think that’s a very important message.”