PORT HOOD: The list of facilities looking for funding under Round 2 of Inverness County’s Community Generator Program has been finalized.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council in Port Hood on March 9, CAO Keith MacDonald said the provincial government extended the deadline to apply under a program designed to help community centres purchase and install generators.

To qualify for funding, MacDonald said facilities must be designated as comfort centres by their municipality, but can range from the private sector to education institutions.

“The work that is covered basically means anything around the purchase and delivery of the generator. Any electrical upgrades, site preparation, connection to fuel sources for the generator,” he said. “Or maybe it’s not a build; it’s just fixing up and upgrading the existing generator, as well as professional advice for the project.”

In Round 1, the CAO said 16 projects were approved at a price of $938,875.32, with the municipality contributing $253,733.52, and the province adding $685,141.80.

The projects approved for funding in that first phase were the: Blues Mills Volunteer Fire Department; Lake Ainslie Volunteer Fire Department; Cranton Cross Roads Community Centre and Volunteer Fire Department; West Bay Road Volunteer Fire Department; Glendale Community Centre; Port Hood Food Bank; Meat Cove Community Centre; Whycocomagh Volunteer Fire Department; Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre; Valley Mills; Inverness County Centre for the Arts; North Inverness Recreation Centre Association; Mi-Careme Interpretive Centre; West Mabou; Judique Community Centre; and Creignish Hall.

In the second round, the province provided funding of $338,915, in two installments with 80 per cent upfront and a 20 per cent holdback, while Inverness County contributed $234,370.45 to a project with a total cost of $573,286.24, MacDonald said.

The organizations applying in this phase are the: Margaree Firemans Club; Inverness Legion; L’Arche Cape Breton; Chéticamp Knights of Columbus; Belle Cote Community Centre; Chéticamp Search and Rescue Hall; Port Hood Administration Building; and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 32 in Chéticamp.

“The largest project would the project here at the municipal building,” said MacDonald said. “The goal is that it would be an EMO centre for emergencies. It would be kind of a command centre for the whole county.”

MacDonald said the aim was to provide as many generators in as many parts of the municipality as possible.

“There’s a very wide distribution so that we can cover as many residents as possible during an emergency,” he said. “There’s not many clustered except for the Chéticamp area which has one of the larger populations.”

The CAO said the suggestion from staff is to discuss the funding at upcoming capital budget meetings

Council agreed to wait, and also approved the list of facilities eligible for Round 2 funding.