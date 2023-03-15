Home Sports Annual Tricia Little Memorial girls’ basketball tournament at SAERC Sports Annual Tricia Little Memorial girls’ basketball tournament at SAERC By Mary Hankey - March 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Sophia MacIver from the SAERC Saints was one of the organizers for the Tricia Little Memorial Basketball Tournament held over the weekend in Port Hawkesbury. Little coached the SAERC Saints for four years, and sadly, passed away in 2021 from cancer. Photos by Mary HankeyThe 2nd Annual Tricia Little Memorial Basketball Tournament was held over the weekend in Port Hawkesbury with the SAERC Saints hosting three other teams. The Saints came out on top winning 44-35 over Dalbrae Academy in the goal medal game. The bronze medal game in the 2nd Annual Tricia Little Memorial Basketball Tournament saw the Baddeck Broncos win 45-26 over the Cape Breton Highlands Academy Huskies. Tricia Little’s husband, Tom Nixa encouraged those attending to honour Little by following her grit and determination to persevere when challenged. Four teams participated in the tournament, including the Dalbrae Dragons, CBHA Huskies, Baddeck Broncos, and the host team, SAERC Saints. Bragging rights were on the line during the skills competition at the Tricia Little Basketball Tournament. Members from all four teams competed in the three-point throw, the dribble relay, and the team layups. Teams played hard in the 2nd Annual Tricia Little Memorial Basketball Tournament held over the weekend in Port Hawkesbury. Saturday morning action saw Dalbrae win 45-34 over the Cape Breton Highlands Academy Huskies. The gold medal game at the Tricia Little Basketball Tournament saw the SAERC Saints go head to head with Dalbrae Dragons, with the Saints coming out on top. Four teams participated in the Tricia Little Memorial Tournament at SAERC in Port Hawkesbury, including the Cape Breton Highlands Academy Huskies and the Dalbrae Dragons. The second annual Tricia Little Memorial Basketball Tournament celebrated the positive impact that she had on the SAERC Saints basketball team during her four years coaching the girls.