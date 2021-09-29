ANTIGONISH: StFX University and the Town of Antigonish issued their own warnings last week after a bear was spotted both on campus and in the Arbour Drive area.

“The bear was spotted by a Facilities Management custodian close to midnight on Sept. 21, in the courtyard of Mount Saint Bernard,” Cindy MacKenzie, StFX’s manager of media relations told The Reporter. “The custodian notified other employees working in the area. A safety and security officer notified the police and the Department of Natural Resources.”

Without causing any kind of disturbance to the university itself or to anyone, MacKenzie advised the bear eventually left the property on its own.

Additionally, a black bear was spotted just over a kilometer away on Arbour Drive, and although it’s not completely certain, there’s a good chance it was the same bear that took a campus tour at StFX.

According to a public notice, the Town of Antigonish has been in communication with the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry to advise them of these two sightings.

“Residents are reminded to be mindful of their surroundings and should you see a bear remember to remain calm and give the bear space,” the town said. “To avoid attracting bears to your property residents should make sure household waste is disposed of properly in a secure bin.”

A representative with the province’s Department of Lands and Forestry advised bears are intelligent and curious animals and are resourceful and persistent when it comes to locating and acquiring their food.

“When enticed by the smell of something to eat, bears will overturn garbage cans, green carts and bird feeders; break into buildings or vehicles, and damage crops, orchards and beehives,” they said. “If a bear is successful at obtaining food, it will continue to return, and in the process will become increasingly less afraid of people.”

As for when someone encounters a bear, the department recommends people stay calm, speak in a firm authoritative voice and slowly back away, not look the bear in the eyes, not make any threatening gestures or sudden moves unless under attack, and if a bear attacks, fight back with anything and everything, make a lot of noise, and do not play dead.