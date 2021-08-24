Betsy MacDonald takes another shot at Central Nova for the NDP

ANTIGONISH: The NDP candidate for Central Nova says the pandemic has shown very clearly that many people don’t have their basic needs met, and she’s ready for better.

“And that has to change,” Betsy MacDonald told The Reporter. “We need a party elected that is really going to work for ordinary people, and I believe only the New Democratic Party will do that.”

MacDonald, an Antigonish native and StFX grad who is a community organizer, a mother and a musician, currently works for the provincial NDP caucus as a communications and outreach officer, entered politics to lead society towards a more hopeful path.

“Some of the things that have become clear through the pandemic has been the importance of health care, the importance of housing, the importance for high speed internet in rural areas and the need for paid sick days,” she said. “And these are all issues Jagmeet Singh and the NDP party are championing.”

In the 2019 federal election, MacDonald received 5,806 votes and finished third in voting behind Liberal incumbent Sean Fraser who garnered 20,718 votes and Conservative candidate George Canyon who tallied 13,201.

As for what’s different with her second federal campaign as an NDP representative, MacDonald explained the country’s focus is on the recovery from COVID-19 and rebuilding from the past 18 months.

“The NDP are fighting for a people-centered recovery that delivers bold climate action,” she said.

In fact, MacDonald highlighted the climate emergency is more important now because the emergency is here and can be seen with the B.C. wildfires and extreme weather events worldwide.

“There’s no escaping it,” she said. “And we need bold action to address it.”

When it comes to the recovery, MacDonald suggested it needs to focus on the climate emergency and create sustainable jobs, transitioning the economy away from carbon.

“We also need a recovery that’s about people,” she said. “And where the very wealthy and corporations pay their fair share.”

After Nova Scotians wanted change in the direction of their leadership in last week’s provincial election that saw the Progressive Conservative win a majority government, MacDonald believes there’s an appetite for change in who the people of Central Nova want to representation them in Ottawa.

“I think that people want a government that is working with and for them,” she said. “Justin Trudeau has shown over six years who his true friends are, and those would be wealthy elites. He says the right things and has lots of nice words, but for many Canadians, life has gotten harder.”

MacDonald believes the vast majority of people would like to see investments made to improve the quality of their lives, to help them make ends meet, to help them help make life more affordable.

“And in order to do that, we need to tax the rich, we need to ask the very wealthy and corporation to do their part,” she said. “To help Canada in a way that helps ordinary people get by, that helps workers, that helps families.”

As for some of the key priorities MacDonald would like to take to the nation’s capital one is universal pharma care, a national housing strategy, affordable child care and making internet and cellphone bills more affordable.

The NDP have shown a track record of fighting for people and MacDonald said, as the party of health care, workers and the environment, they don’t answer to wealthy elites,

“And that’s what makes us different,” she said. “We answer to ordinary people.”

MacDonald advised her campaign is going to look slightly different this time around, adhering to provincial COVID protocols to keep everyone healthy and safe, but she will utilize a strong virtual presence on social media, in addition to traditional door knocking.

Canadians will go to the polls to decide who will lead the county on a pandemic recovery on Sept. 20.